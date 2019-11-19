‘DWTS’: James Van Der Beek Reveals Miscarriage with Wife Kimberly

It can always get emotional on Dancing With the Stars because contestants are pouring their hearts into their dances, but Monday’s (Nov. 18) show was simply heartbreaking when actor James Van Der Beek revealed that earlier this week, he and his wife Kimberly lost their baby.

“My wife Kimberly went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” Van Der Beek said during the show. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

Van Der Beek said that they’ve been telling their other five children that “you never know why these things happen.” He also said that he didn’t think he was going to dance this week, but Kimberly insisted that she was “not done watching [him] dance.”

“Kimberly, I love you. When words fail, you sing. When there are no words, you dance. Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us,” said the actor, holding back tears.

The couple announced the pregnancy just one month ago, choosing to do the first ultrasound live on Dancing With the Stars because they want to start to “chip away” at the stigma surrounding miscarriages after Kimberly went through three previous miscarriages.

“[Kimberly] and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” wrote Van Der Beek. “Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve.

“We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy.”

Sadly, they then suffered a tragic loss, but Van Der Beek channeled his grief into his dancing and performed a beautiful foxtrot with partner Emma Slater, receiving a 27 out of 30 from the also-emotional judges. After his performance, he scooped up his young daughter from the audience and held her as she cried. Fans on Twitter were amazed at how he could even be functioning, let alone dancing on national TV. They praised his strength and his grace and offered condolences to the entire family.

James Van Der Beek just took me OUT. Can’t imagine what he and his family is going through right now #DWTS — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) November 19, 2019

James Vanderbeek and Emma's fox trot was amazing. Not sure how he got through it…bless his sweet heart. Amazing dance, Amazing choreography, Amazing man! #DWTS — Valerie (@ValerieW0717) November 19, 2019

Crying 😭 James and Emma emotionally beautiful! #DWTS — Denise ✨ (@dejoyworld) November 19, 2019

Unfortunately, it was not enough to keep Van Der Beek on the show. He and Slater were eliminated from the semi-finals Monday night, which a lot of viewers thought was a terrible injustice.

