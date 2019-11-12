DWTS’ Tony Dovolani Dances Into ‘Personal Injury Court’ [EXCLUSIVE]

While Tony Dovolani no longer performs on Dancing With the Stars, he’s now showing off his professional dance skills on TV’s Personal Injury Court, where Judge Gino Brogdon uses videos, testimony, accident recreation and eye-witness accounts to determine who is responsible for the injuries presented in each case.

While Judge Brogdon presides over these types of cases on a daily basis, on Tuesday, November 12, Dovolani will offer his input on the case between plaintiff Natalie Coleman, and defendant Michael Sanders, on an episode entitled “Swing Dance Snafu.”

Heavy obtained an exclusive clip that shows Dovolani, 46, giving a personal dancing demonstration after Coleman shows up to court in a neck brace, and claims that after being dropped by Sanders, her dancing partner, she has suffered irreparable damages. Coleman is suing Sanders for $500,000.

Dovolani brought two dancers with him to perform as he speaks to the court, but then steps up to display a few moves himself. While dancing, he explains the physical and verbal communication dancers use mid-routine to decide whether or not to move forward with a difficult move or lift.

MGM’s Personal Injury Court airs on various stations and times throughout the country. Click here to check your local listings.

Will Dovolani Ever Return to ‘DWTS’?

After twenty one seasons with the popular ABC competition series, Dovolani announced his departure from the show via Instagram in 2016. He explained that wanted to spend more time with his family, at his dance studios, and working with the Tony Dovolani Foundation.

In his announcement, Dovolani wrote: “During my break from DWTS season 23. I look forward to traveling across the US to spend time with my DWTS fans, focus on my Dance with Me USA studios and its students, growing my Tony Dovolani Foundation: Golf for Special Needs Children and of course enjoying my family. After 21 consecutive seasons on DWTS, I consider them my second family and I look forward to watching all of my friends and family dance their hearts out this season.”

Dovolani, who’s been married to wife Linda since 1999, and has three children, has yet to return to DWTS, but in an interview with Hollywood Life podcast in 2018, he offered a more detailed reasoning for his departure, and the one reason he would make a comeback.

Dovolani said, “When I decided to quit nothing major happened, it was just a build-up of things where I just said, ‘I didn’t sign up for this,’ For babysitting, maybe, a little bit. Some of these celebrities, or reality celebrities, I should say, they sometimes… they have an idea of what they think they are and who they are, and they didn’t realize that I wasn’t there to deal with them. I was there to teach them how to dance. So, when it becomes about other than teaching them how to dance, I want no part of it.”

For those wondering if Dovolani is forever done with DWTS, Dovolani said, “I never say no,” and admitted that there’s one offer from ABC he likely wouldn’t be able to refuse: the role of being a judge.

Dovolani said, “I think I can offer a lot to a lot of professionals and a lot of the celebrities that would come through. I’ve won a couple of world titles, I’ve been on the show so long, so I understand their pain. I know what they go through. I think I would be very respectful and constructive when it comes to criticism.”

