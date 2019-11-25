DWTS Voting 2019: How to Vote for the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Voting for Dancing With the Stars 2019 is crucial to the fates of the contestants on the finale. Read on for how to vote for the season 28 DWTS finalists.

The finale is here for Dancing With the Stars 2019. There are four couples left in the mix and the eliminations end tonight with one winner. That’s why voting is so important.

The way tonight’s episode will work is each couple will perform two dances. And, the official ABC description of tonight’s episode states, “For this last week of the competition, the opening number will consist of the remaining couples dancing to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. There will be two rounds of dancing where each couple will do one repeat performance from earlier this season. And in the last element of competition, the couples will perform the most anticipated dance of the season—the fan-favorite freestyle routine … Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl,” Kriss Kross’ “Jump” and Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga,” among others.”

Read on for the rundown on the voting rules, the voting phone numbers and how to vote for your favorite contestants.

DWTS Finale Voting Rules 2019

Every Monday night, during the show, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) has gotten combined with the judges’ scores and was tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two couples revealed towards the end of the broadcast. Voting for the finale is the same, except that tonight, a winner will be named the show’s champion.

According to an ABC press release, “This week, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real-time, determining the “Dancing” champion. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window).”

Voters must be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to participate in voting, using any method. And, you can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means a total of 20 possible votes per voter.

ABC has reported that the voting window is only available for “Eastern and Central time zones and will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones.” Voting will open at the start of the show, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will close during the last commercial break.

Some viewers have complained to us about the voting window time this season. For example, one fan told us, “I do not like the voting this year. In Oklahoma we just get enough time to watch the last couple dance and start to vote and the voting was closed. We need more time. We didn’t get to vote.”

With less than two hours of live voting for DWTS , it’s key to get your votes in on time, especially for those who are located in central or mountain time zones. Your mirrorball champion’s fate is dependant on the votes.

If you are voting for Dancing With the Stars season 28 contestants online, you will need to have an ABC account, which you can sign up for by using an email address. If you already have an ABC account, you may have to reconfirm your registration if you haven’t used your account in a while. If this is the case, when you log in, you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code.

DWTS Voting Phone Numbers 2019

Viewers can vote either online or via text messages. The phone numbers and instructions for text messaging in your votes are:

Text ALLY to 21523 to vote for Ally Brooke

Text HANNAH to 21523 to vote for Hannah Brown

Text KEL to 21523 to vote for Kel Mitchell

Text LAUREN to 21523 to vote for Lauren Alaina

Text message voting only applies, as there is no phone-in voting this season.

DWTS Performances Tonight

When it comes to which couples are performing which dance styles tonight, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform the only Foxtrot of the night and their Freestyle of course.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing the Viennese Waltz and a Freestyle routine.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will perform a Jive routine and then a Freestyle dance.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will deliver a Jazz performance and then their Freestyle routine.

