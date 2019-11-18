DWTS Voting 2019: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 10

The semifinals are here on Dancing With the Stars 2019. There are five couples left in the mix and the eliminations continue, as the finale nears. That’s why voting is so important.

The way tonight’s episode will work is each couple will perform multiple dances. And, the official ABC description of tonight’s episode states, “For this week, there will be two rounds of competitive dance performances and the stakes are high to get into the finals. In the first round, celebrities will repeat a style of dance they struggled with earlier in the season with a new song. The judges will mentor each of the couples. The second round will be the last time the couples will perform to a style of dance they haven’t performed before. Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” The Temptations’ “Get Ready,” Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” Hozier’s “Take Me To Church,” Vanessa Williams’ “Save the Best for Last,” Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” among others.”

Read on for the rundown on the voting rules, the voting phone numbers and how to vote for your favorite contestants.

DWTS Voting Window & Rules 2019

Every Monday night, during the show, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) gets combined with the judges’ scores and is tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two couples revealed towards the end of the broadcast. Voting has been changed this season where the judges decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity’s journey comes to an end. The live vote combined with the judges’ scores is revealed during each broadcast, according to ABC.

Voters have to be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to participate in voting, using any method. And, you can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means a total of 20 possible votes per voter.

ABC has reported that the voting window is only available for “Eastern and Central time zones and will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones.” Voting will open at the start of the show, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will close during the last commercial break.

Some viewers have complained about the voting window this season. For example, one fan told us, “I do not like the voting this year. In Oklahoma we just get enough time to watch the last couple dance and start to vote and the voting was closed. We need more time. We didn’t get to vote.”

With less than two hours for DWTS live voting, it’s key to get your votes in on time, especially for those who are located in central or mountain time zones.

If you are voting for Dancing With the Stars season 28 contestants online, you will need to have an ABC account, which you can sign up for by using an email address. If you already have an ABC account, you may have to reconfirm your registration if you haven’t used your account in a while. If this is the case, when you log in, you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code.

DWTS Voting Phone Numbers 2019

Viewers can vote either online or via text messages. The phone numbers and instructions for text messaging in your votes are:

Text ALLY to 21523 to vote for Ally Brooke

Text HANNAH to 21523 to vote for Hannah Brown

Text JAMES to 21523 to vote for James Van Der Beek

Text KEL to 21523 to vote for Kel Mitchell

Text LAUREN to 21523 to vote for Lauren Alaina

Text message voting only applies, as there is no phone-in voting this season.

DWTS Performances Tonight

When it comes to which couples are performing which dance styles tonight, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform the only Paso of the night and also the Viennese Waltz.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing a Rumba dance and a Contemporary routine.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz and then a Charleston dance.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will deliver a Tango and Contemporary performance.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform the only Cha Cha and Foxtrot routines of the night.

Last week, Lindsay Arnold did not appear on the show and pro Jenna Johnson stepped in for a second time to take her place. Arnold has been dealing with a family emergency, after the unexpected death of her mother-in-law. Johnson took Arnold’s spot as Sean Spicer’s substitute partner. But, Spicer was eliminated last week, after being a fan-favorite for weeks.

