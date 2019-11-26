DWTS Winner 2019: Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Tonight?

Who won Dancing With the Stars</em 2019 tonight? Get the season 28 DWTS winner spoilers here as the show airs for the live results.

For season 28 of DWTS, there has been live voting throughout the course of the show, with the judges getting to cast their own votes to choose which contestants were ultimately eliminated each episode. But, this week, there is no judges’ save. Tonight, it’s the grand finale and all will be eliminated, except for the winner. Read on below for the spoilers on the show tonight, along with a live recap of tonight’s scores and the performances.

And, for those who just want to skip right to the spoilers on who ends up winning tonight, scroll down to the bottom of this post, as the results are revealed live.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

Ally Brooke and pro Sasha Farber were the first pair to perform following a big opening number that included all the pros from the overall season. Brooke talked about how she has opened up over the past season and how she has grown as a person. For their first performance, the two performed a Jive routine, with Brooke starting off the set singing, before getting into her dancing.

It was a highly energetic performance to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner and the judges gave Brooke a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Supporting the finalists, all of the cast-offs from the season, including James Van Der Beek who was eliminated last week, stood by to watch the performances.

Lauren Alaina and her partner Gleb Savchenko were the next couple to hit the ballroom floor. For their first dance of the night, they chose the Fox Trot to Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene”. The performance was sensual and soft.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said he loves how Alaina brings the character to life in her dances and he loves her commitment to the story-telling. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said that she felt Alaina was holding back a bit. Len Goodman said that the performance was “well done”. For the duo’s scores, they earned a 27 out of 30.

Alaina said, “This show has changed me forever”.

As the judges gave Alaina their comments, the giant centerpiece across the front of the judges’ table fell and became the funny elephant in the room until the next commercial.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast: DWTS Contestants & Partners