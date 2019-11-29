eBay Black Friday 2019 Deals & Discounts

The eBay Black Friday deals have arrived. There are a ton of great deals on electronics like 4K TVs and iPhones, as well as household items like vacuum cleaners, pressure cookers and more. Read on for a rundown of the best deals and the discounts that come with them.

“Beginning today (November 26) through Cyber Monday, shoppers can score thousands of deals on top items, including more than 50 percent off some of the hottest electronics, beauty, fashion, toys, sporting goods and more this Cyber Week, all with free shipping,” the website said in an official statement. “And it doesn’t stop there; the marketplace is dropping new deals every hour on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

eBay Is Offering New Deals Every Hour Until Cyber Monday

These deals include discounted Xbox devices, wireless headphones, and various video game accessories like a Pokemon Sword for the Nintendo Switch. Check these out and more below:

Samsung Frame QLED 4K HD TV, 65″ – $1,299

PlayStation 4 1TB Console Bundle – $240

iRobot Roomba Automatic Robotic Vacuum – $149.99

Sony Alpha a7R IV Mirrorless Digital Camera Body – $2899.99

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $115.99

Xbox One S Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $199.99

Xbox One S All Digital – $149.99

Pokemon Sword / Shield Game for Nintendo Switch – $47.99

eBay is also offering a number of impressive household items during its Black Friday sale. These include cooling tower fans, vacuum cleaners, and a smart toilet seat. Check out their accompanying prices and PROMO CODES below:

Dyson Cool Tower Fan – $498‬ (PROMO CODE: PRINCE200)

Google Home – $123.65‬ (PROMO CODE: PITCH20)

Google Nest Hub Max: $311.81‬ (PROMO CODE: PITCH20)

Xiaomi Whale Spout Smart Toilet Seat – $392.95 (PROMO CODE: PRINCE200)

Homedics AP15AU Air Purifier – $103.2‬0 (PROMO CODE: PITCH20)

Roborock S50 S5 Robotic Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $503.2‬0 (PROMO CODE: PITCH20)

eBay Is Also Offering a Best Price Guarantee to Customers

Sam Bright, the VP and GM of merchandising at eBay, talked to eCommerce Bytes about the site’s Black Friday sales. “With the shortened holiday season, this is the busiest time of year for shoppers, and eBay has massive deals on in-demand items across every category,” he explained. “Whether holiday shoppers are looking for gifting inspiration, stocking stuffers or simply the best deal, we’re helping our customers win the holidays this season through our wide selection and incredible value.”

In addition to the online sales, eBay is hosting a Black Friday Escape Room experience in Nnew York City on Black Friday from 8am – 3pm ET. The event takes place at 163 Mercer Street and invites shoppers to beat the IRL madness through a series of challenges. Those who aren’t in the NYC area, however, will also benefit from the Best Price Guarantee feature. The Best Price Guarantee gives shoppers 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if an item is found for less on a competitor’s website.