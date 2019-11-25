Now Elon Tusk Has Appeared on Both Twitter & ‘Rick and Morty’

In the latest episode of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim, Elon Musk voiced the role of Elon Tusk. This is pretty much guaranteed to become a popular meme before long. Interestingly, Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to Elon Tusk back in early 2019. Here are more details about Elon Musk/Elon Tusk along with some great memes that have come out so far. This article will have spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 3.

Elon Tusk Was an Alternative Universe’s Elon Musk

Elon Tusk was one of the random members of Rick’s heist team. He was from an alternate universe where Elon Musk had tusks. They talked about how maybe Elon Tusk had more confidence, so he’d be easier to get along with.

But Rick later bemoaned that Elon Tusk was so much like Elon Musk, and Tusk reminded him that he was just an alternate Musk, not an opposite Musk.

Elon Tusk’s company is called Tuskla, and it looks like in this universe, everyone has tusks.

There were a lot of fun moments in this episode involving Tusk, including a line at the end where Tusk said that their adventure should really teach them about the dangers of AI. This is something real-world Elon Musk talks about a lot.

Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Account to Elon Tusk Back in Late February

Interestingly, Elon Musk changed his Twitter account briefly to the name Elon Tusk back in late February 2019. At the time, many people thought it was just referencing a meme, but now it seems that it might have been referencing this episode. Musk hasn’t verified this, but it’s a new theory that Rick and Morty fans have.

Although it’s not clear when this episode was recorded, the voice cast has said that they recorded Season 4 episodes a year ago. So it’s possible that Elon Musk had already voiced the role of Elon Tusk by the time he changed his Twitter account. You can find his posts about it with an Internet archive search. Here are some posts he made on February 27.

Around February 27, 2019, Elon Musk changed his name on Twitter to Elon Tusk along with an elephant emoji. He made the change shortly after tweeting that some news about Tesla was going to be announced soon. It was the source of a lot of discussion on Reddit.

At the time, Musk told reporters that he was just “playing the fool on Twitter,” Time reported.

He made the name change around the time he was also tweeting memes about words that rhymed with his last name. Those memes had become popular on Reddit and he was playing along. There was also a scam account that went by Elon Tusk trying to trick people into buying Bitcoin, Business Insider shared.

But now we know that he might have changed his Twitter name because of the Rick and Morty episode, which he couldn’t reveal at the time. This isn’t confirmed, but it’s a theory fans are speculating about.

Ooooohh. So, THAT’S why he changed his name to Elon Tusk for a bit! Incredible! pic.twitter.com/uWFAK8v0NX — Stephen Marr (@spacecoast_stve) November 25, 2019

The change was only up briefly. By March 1, Internet Archive shows that his account was changed back to his regular name and profile photo.

Elon Tusk Is Quickly Becoming a Favorite Joke from Viewers Who Loved His Appearance on the Show

Many have said that this was their favorite part of the episode.

Now Elon Tusk is becoming a favorite meme and joke.

