Emily & Sasha on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Meet the Couple

Emily and Sasha, stars of the upcoming season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, met while Emily was teaching English in Russia. Emily joined a local gym, where she met Sasha, a personal trainer. The two quickly fell in love and recently welcomed their son Davidka to the world late last year.

However, Emily was still pregnant and living in Russia when TLC was filming, so the couple’s storyline will highlight the many obstacles they are facing regarding her pregnancy and living situation. Emily is also going to be Sasha’s third wife, and since she is carrying his third child (from a third woman), her family is convinced she will end up being Sasha’s third ex-wife.

Here’s what we know about Emily and Sasha ahead of the season 7 premiere:

Emily & Sasha Met at the Gym & Got Pregnant Quickly

The promo above features a clip of Emily from the season 7 premiere. She tells TLC that she is confident she and Sasha will last, despite the fact that she is his third wife, because their relationship is “perfect.”

“I’m Emily, I’m 29-years-old and for the last three years, I’ve been living in Volgograd, Russia,” Emily tells the cameras in the clip. “As a young American girl in Russia, I was so lonely. I joined this gym because I wanted to be social and that is where I met my hot personal trainer Sasha.” She added, “Things got serious pretty quickly, because I’m super pregnant!”

“I am going to be Sasha’s third wife and this is going to be his third child with another woman, so…” the English teacher continued, shrugging. “Sasha just made mistakes in the past and he happened to marry those mistakes, but we’re different. Our relationship is perfect and we’re gonna last.”

The Couple is Facing a Plethora of Issues This Season

Although Emily is convinced Sasha is her soulmate, promos for the upcoming season shows the couple facing a variety of issues, ranging from problems with Sasha’s ex-wife, her family’s skepticism of their relationship, and the fact that she is four days away from giving birth in Russia.

According to Fox News, Emily’s first impression of Sasha having two ex-wives was that he was a jerk. However, after he explained his situation to her, she quickly warmed up to him, because he felt like he was being “genuine.”

“Our second walk together – when he told me, of course, my initial reaction was that he was a jerk, womanizer or something along those lines,” she told Fox. “He explained where his past relationships went wrong, and I understood. Our personalities really meshed well and he seemed genuine in his explanation, so I gave him a shot.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the Emily and Sasha. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

