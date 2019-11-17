Emily & Sasha Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Emily and Sasha Larina, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, give birth to their son Davíd during tonight’s episode of the show. The couple welcomed Davíd Alexandrovich to the world in November, 2018 and Emily frequently posts pictures of him on her Instagram account, while gushing about how much she loves her little family.

Davíd, who the two frequently call Davídka, is Sasha’s third child and Emily’s first. Fans will get to witness Davíd’s birth during tonight’s episode of the show after Emily’s water breaks in the middle of the night. The reality star delivered her son in a Russian hospital with her fiancé by her side.

Here’s what we know about Emily and Sasha’s son Davíd:

Emily Had Complications During Labor Which Led to a C-Section

During tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily goes into labor with her son, but ends up having an emergency Cesarean section after complications arise during labor. The doctor tells Emily and Sasha that the baby’s “head was not correctly in the hip” and after an hour and a half of hard labor, the baby still wasn’t dropping.

“Further attempts to deliver naturally is dangerous and risks causing trauma,” the doctor tells the cameras. “In this situation, the best way is to have a Cesarean section.”

Sasha adds, “the doctor said that the baby is stuck on the way to go out and of course I’m sad, but there’s nothing to do. If the doctor says it’s best to do surgery, let it be. We will have to do that. I don’t want to risk.”

On November 22, 2019, Emily posted a picture of the baby’s hospital bed and Sasha leaning over him, with the caption, “My happiness,” followed by two blue hearts. She didn’t give any details on his birth weight or size, but she has posted dozens of pictures of her baby boy since his birth, often accompanied with updates for her friends and family on Davíd’s milestones.

Russian Men Don’t Usually Stay in the Room While The Mother Gives Birth, But Sasha Stayed With Emily

In Russia, the father doesn’t usually stay in the room while the mother gives birth, but Sasha stayed by Emily’s side the entire time she was in labor. He said that he wasn’t present during the birth of his first two children, but because Emily doesn’t speak fluent Russian, he stayed with her to help translate while she was in the delivery room.

The reality stars often gush about their son on social media and Emily frequently shares pictures of their little family. She recently posted a picture of Davíd after he had a few shots with a link to a site that helps educate people on vaccinations, and in October, she uploaded a photo of her son playing in the dirt next to a pumpkin, writing “We tried really hard to get that perfect pumpkin patch picture. Davidka was more interested in the dirt.”

“And just like that…7 months have flown by,” she captioned another photo, which can be viewed above. “I don’t know why I don’t have any pictures of a very little Davidka on my profile. I’ve never been superstitious. Never thought about hiding my pregnancy or baby.I think this leads to a negative way of thinking. I must have been in a daze the first month of his life.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

