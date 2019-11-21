The Flamingo returns to The Masked Singer stage in episode 8, airing on Wednesday, November 20. The masked performer has stood out since the premiere for her excellent singing voice and strong stage presence. Ever since, fans of the show have been wondering who the celebrity behind the mask could possibly be.

The official synopsis for episode 8 reads “Four of the remaining eight celebrities take on their next round of dazzling performances. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke attempt to guess the identities of fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle in TV’s biggest singing competition. Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People.”

While this description reminds us of the season’s accomplished cast, it doesn’t really offer any clues about the Flamingo’s identity, specifically. So, what do we know about the Flamingo so far, and who do we think is the star performing beneath the Flamingo’s disguise?

This post will be updated live as episode 8 airs revealing more clues and guesses about the Flamingo.

‘The Masked Singer’ Clues for the Flamingo

In spite of her excellent singing voice, the Flamingo asserted that she is not really a professional singer.

In episode 3, the Flamingo made reference to “Zootube” and connected her identity to online beauty and fashion tips, suggesting that perhaps the celebrity has experience with makeup or style blogging.

The Flamingo has also said that she is looking forward to “new beginnings” by competing on the show.

During the Flamingo’s episode 8 clue package, she said that though it’s taken a bit to feel confident in the competition, “I feel like things are starting to click.” Another key phrase was that she said “I feel like I’m living in a fantasy.” She welcomed viewers to her tropical island home, which she said she calls “Mon chateau.” The Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal were two visual clues offered, suggesting perhaps that she is multi-cultural or well-traveled or has lived internationally.

“Straight up” and “I’m finally finding my center” were two more key phrases that the judges made note of, and a Mariachi band made Ken wonder if she has a connection to Spain.

In a moment of true emotion, the Flamingo told the judges “When I started this show, I was shaking in my feathers, but each performance has helped me build my confidence and now I feel like I can do anything.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Flamingo Guesses

One of the top guesses for The Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon, who rose to fame as one of the stars of Disney Channel’s The Cheetah Girls. But since her Cheetah Girl co-star Raven-Symone was already revealed to be The Black Widow, does that make it less likely that Bailon is behind the Flamingo mask? It certainly would throw off the guesses, as having one half of the for-television girl group on the show in the same season would seem unlikely.

Another good guess is Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland, which would explain the reference to “destiny” in one of the Flamingo’s clue packages.

After singing “Lady Marmalade” for her episode 8 performance, Adrienne Bailon was named yet again as the Flamingo’s possible celebrity identity.

Ken Jeong guessed Bella Thorne for her hefty social media following.

Guest judge Joel McHale guessed Jillian Michaels, while Robin Thicke stuck with his earlier guess of Fantasia Barino.