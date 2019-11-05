Flounder on ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’: Who Is Playing Him?

Fans of The Little Mermaid may be wondering who will be playing Flounder in ABC’s live remake of the hit Disney classic, and if they scour the Internet for answers, they may not come across many.

Who’s playing Flounder in the live remake of The Little Mermaid? Here’s what you should know.

Is Jacob Tremblay Playing Flounder?

On July 1, Variety reported that Awkwafina and Room’s Jacob Tremblay had joined the cast of The Little Mermaid Live!. The news outlet wrote, “Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have signed on to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively, in Disney’s live-action adaptation…”

They obtained the news from journalist Kris Tapley, who announced on Twitter that Tremblay would be taking the role. However, no additional press coverage was released saying that Tremblay would be playing Flounder.

IMDB Lists Artie Esposito as Playing Flounder

A quick trip to IMDB will reveal that Artie Esposito is, in fact, playing flounder, along with Puppet Captain, Lobster, Soul, and Frog, in The Little Mermaid Live!.

The puppeteer worked has worked on well-known shows like The Jungle Book, New Girl, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Little Big Awesome, suggesting the role of Flounder is a puppet, as opposed to an actor.

If you head to Esposito’s Instagram page, you’ll also see that he added the photo above with the caption, “Meet ‘Team Flounder’! It takes the three of us to bring this little guppy to life! Scott and I puppeteer him during different parts of the show, while Dorien provides his voice for the interstitials!”

Therefore, Jacob Tremblay will not be playing Flounder in tonight’s adaptation. The role will be played by a team of puppeteers and a voice actress during the show.

And Flounder will be in good company this evening, with a number of big names playing starring roles in the live adaptation. Auli’i Cravalho will play Ariel, Graham Phillips will play Prince Eric, John Stamos is playing Chef Louis, and Queen Latifah will play the role of Ursula. Glee alumni Amber Riley will be the master of ceremonies.

This experience will be different than past performances like Rent and Grease. The network will present the original animated film, but with live performances by the aforementioned celebs that will be broadcast during the show.

Rob Marshall is directing the project, and he has a long history with Disney. The director previously worked on Into the Woods, along with Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He is also the director of Mary Poppins Returns. New music comes from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken.

Be sure to tune in to The Little Mermaid Live! tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. For those on the West Coast, you’ll have to watch a taped version of the show at 8pm PT.

READ NEXT: Michael Barrett, Anna Faris’ Rumored Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know