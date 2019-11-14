Flower on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer episode 7 airs on Wednesday, November 13, and The Flower is one of 5 masked celebrities performing with the hopes of staying in the competition. In addition to a new performance by the Flower, fans will also be offered new clues about her identity and guesses from the judges about who she might be.

As we head into episode 7 of The Masked Singer, here’s what we know and what we’ve learned about The Flower:

This post will be updated live as episode 7 airs, with new clues and guesses about The Flowers’s identity

‘The Masked Singer’ Flower Clues

In one of her clue packages, the Flower asserted “I blossom in every field I plant myself in and I am here to branch out yet again. I am going to put my petals to the metals and make the other singers wilt.” This means the celebrity is likely famous for a number of different things or has excelled in different industries throughout her career.

The number 314 appeared in flowers behind the Flower – whether the number is in reference to Pi, an address, or an area code, it will definitely prove significant in relation to the celebrity’s secret identity.

The Flower revealed “I don’t go to the grocery store without lipstick or pumps on,” which suggests she is always made-up in public.

The majority of the Flower’s episode 7 clue package provided hints within the Flower’s dialogue, which played over sequences of the Flower in a garden. She said “Being on stage was always my Dream Girls, but I was shy about showing my talent.”

Later, she referred to herself as an “introvert.”

“Rapture,” “secret garden,” and “I will survive” were also key phrases that could link to the Flower’s celebrity identity. The one visual clue that stuck out was an emerald green high heel.

The Flower’s clue from home was a deck of cards. The Flower explained that she brought this physical clue because “It’s not about the hand you’re dealt, it’s about the way you play it, honey.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Flower Guesses

With references to the songs “Vision of Love” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” in the Flower’s clue package, it is no surprise that Mariah Carey and Tina Turner have been popular guesses about the Flower’s identity.

Another great guess is Mayim Bialik. She played Amy Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, whose last name is an anagram for Flower, and also played the title character on Blossom.

Ken Jeong said that he still believes the Flower is Bjork, which no one else seemed to agree with.

Robin Thicke said he thinks it’s Patti LaBelle, since there are only a handful of singers who can sing the way that the Flower sings.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Anita Baker because of her legendary voice and the references to baking.

Jennifer Holliday was another good guess, made by guest judge Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.