Joanne Rogers, Fred Rogers’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joanne Rogers and Fred Rogers met when they were in college and had been married for 50 years when Fred passed away in 2003 from stomach cancer. Fred Rogers, also known as Mister Rogers because of his famed children’s TV show, died just two months after having stomach surgery. Joanne was by his side when he died. Today she is still alive and attended a premiere of the movie honoring her husband, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks. She and Fred loved each other very much. Here’s what you need to know about Joanne Rogers.

1. Joanne and Fred Rogers First Met in College

Make Goodness Attractive | Joanne Rogers | TEDxPittsburghWomenAcclaimed concert pianist and child advocate Joanne Rogers, shares her perspective on the legacy of kindness that she and her late husband, Fred Rogers espoused. She shares stories on her musical performance career and thoughts on one of Mister Rogers' most famous quotes leading to her ideas on kindness and reconciliation. Joanne Byrd Rogers began her musical training at age five and received the Bachelor of Music degree from Rollins College, where she and her husband, Fred Rogers, met. She received the Master of Music degree from The Florida State University, where she held a graduate fellowship for piano study with Ernst von Dohnanyi, the renowned Hungarian composer, pianist, and conductor. Fred and Joanne Rogers were married in 1952 in New York City, and in 1953 they moved to Pittsburgh, where Fred joined the founders of the public television station, WQED. She retired from public performance in 2008. Mrs. Rogers is currently serving as the Honorary Chair of the Advisory Council for The Fred M. Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children's Media, and is also Chair of the Board of Directors of The Fred Rogers Company, the non-profit organization Fred Rogers founded in 1971. Through these two organizations, she is actively invested in carrying on Fred's legacy—working with families and children. " This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx 2019-01-29T15:59:29.000Z

When Joanne and Fred first met at Rollins College, they would often go to dances together, the Post Gazette reported. While she was in graduate school and he was in New York, he wrote her regularly and ultimately asked her to marry him in a letter.

She immediately called him on a pay phone and accepted his proposal. At the time, she had no idea Fred would become as popular as he was.

In the video above, Joanne Rogers talks about how her husband made goodness attractive.

2. She & Fred Rogers Have Two Sons

Joanne Rogers Talks About Her Husband Fred RogersThe widow of legendary children's show host, Mister Rogers, looks back on her husband's enduring legacy. 2012-09-28T12:11:20.000Z

Joanne and Fred Rogers have two sons. James Rogers was born in 1959 and John Rogers was born in 1961. A 1978 People article noted that James went through a rebellious phase his freshman year in college, while John stayed close to his parents at the time.

Joanne said at the time: “Sometimes I want to do something impulsive, silly, adolescent. But then for Fred’s sake, I say, ‘Don’t do that!’”

3. She’s an Accomplished Musician

Joanne Rogers taught at Chatham College’s preparatory school of music in the late 1950s, the Post Gazette reported, and she taught at Carlow College for four years in the 1970s. She prefers coaching, but will also give private lessons. She said that she loves to see someone’s talent changing in front of her, as they grow in their musical skills.

She and her college friend Jeannine Morrison toured and performed publicliy from 1976 until 2008. She said that once they were playing in a performance and an older man at the front said at the end of their song: “You call that music?” True to form, she laughed at the memory, Post Gazette shared. She always finds the humor in life.

She once said that Fred Rogers was great at improvising, while her strength was sight-reading.

In 2002 she told the Post Gazette: “It’s not a pet peeve, but one of the things I feel sorriest about is there is so much wonderful humor in music, and people sit and they don’t feel free to laugh. I think it’s wonderful to just sit there and laugh when you hear something that is just funny. I wish more people could share the humor in music. It’s so rich.”

4. She Provided Voices for Characters in His Early Series, But Did Not Have a Regular Role on ‘Neighborhood’

Joanne Rogers provided voices for Fred’s characters on The Children’s Corner, but did not have a regular role on his popular Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood series. She said she felt it was wise to stay away from his work area, the Post Gazette shared. She did appear as herself in a couple of his episodes, and Queen Sara was named after her first name.

5. She Said that Fred Was Her Icon Before He Was Anybody Else’s

Joanne said she always appreciated Fred’s wisdom. She said about Fred: “Before he was anybody else’s icon, he was my icon.”

And Fred said that Joanne had a way of making people feel appreciated. “That’s about as close as we get to the Eternal. God is the great appreciator. We are created in God’s image, so naturally the best thing in life is to be able to appreciate your neighbor and allow your neighbor to feel appreciated.”