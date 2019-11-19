‘Friends’ Auction: Own Hugsy, Central Perk Couch, Holiday Armadillo Costume and More

If you’ve always wanted to own a piece of TV history, you’re in luck, Friends fans. Warner Bros. announced Tuesday (Nov. 19) that a group of props and costumes from the beloved sitcom are going up for auction in December in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary — and it’s all for a good cause. Proceeds from the auction will go to benefit the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth.

More than 80 items will be available when the bidding opens on Dec. 3, which is Giving Tuesday, a movement aimed to create an international day of charitable giving. An auction preview is now available where bidders can register at PropStore.com/FRIENDS, but here are a few of the highlights:

Holiday Armadillo

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) Holiday Armadillo costume, Est. $10,000-15,000

The Big Orange Couch

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of Central Perk orange couch, Est. $6,000-8,000

The Wooden Canoe

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wood canoe and two paddles, Est. $4,000-6,000

Rachel’s Hawaiian Dress

Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) Hawaiian print dress, Est. $3,000-5,000

The Peephole Frame

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of door picture frame, Est. $2,000-3,000

Monica’s Turkey Head

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of turkey with sunglasses, fez, and stand, Est. $2,000-3,000

Buffay the Vampire Layer

Ursula Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) Buffay The Vampire Layer VHS, Est. $1,500-2,500

Hugsy

Joey Tribbiani’s (Matt LeBlanc) bedtime penguin pal Hugsy, Est. $1,000-1,500

A Wedding Invitation

Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wedding invitation set, Est. $1,000-1,500

Bidding runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17. Any fans who sign up to bid will be eligible to win a Friends production script. Each item comes with a Warner Bros. Certificate of Authenticity. Other cool items up for auction include Joey’s Soap Opera Digest Magazine, a three-pack of Milkmaster 2000 spouts, a Smelly Cat litter box, Rachel’s “in an elevator with Ralph Lauren” outfit, and Ursula Buffay’s driver’s license.

“Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends,” Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger said in a release. “The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world. It’s an honor to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey’s original Hugsy doll. We’re also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and ten copies of Monica’s peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros. Props department.”

All of the recent fun Friends-iversary events are also punctuated by the report that there’s a reunion special in the works. According to the Hollywood Reporter, talks are underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six original cast members plus series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

