Future Seemingly Confirms He’s Dating Rumored Girlfriend Lori Harvey

Rumors that Future has been dating Lori Harvey have been swirling since October, but the rapper has now confirmed that two are an item. A day after Thanksgiving, while visiting Abu Dhabi, Future posted a photo of his new rumored girlfriend on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Flawless.”
Harvey, 22, who’s TV personality Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, was last linked to P. Diddy, 50, after dating his son, Justin Combs. She was first linked with Future in December 2018, but after breaking up with Diddy, was rumored to be once again romantically involved with Future after the two posted separate, but matching photos in Malibu on Instagram.
Now, Harvey and Future, who’s real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, are together on an international holiday vacation, and the rapper has seemingly made their relationship Instagram official.
In November, Harvey and Future were seen attending Teyana Taylor’s concert at the Red Bull Music Festial in in Atlanta, and soon afterward, she was a guest at the “Where Ya At” rapper’s exclusive 36th birthday party.
Rapper Future Has Numerous Children With Many Different Baby Mamas
Worrying fans of Harvey’s relationship with Future, is the fact that the Atlanta rapper tends to rapidly fall in love and have a child, before moving on to be with another woman just as quickly. While MTO News reported that he welcomed his 10th child with Eliza Reign in April 2019, but that number has not been confirmed by Future himself.
Future also has a son with singer Ciara, also named Future, a son named Jakory with ex Britni Mealy, a daughter named Londyn with India J, and a son with former fling Jessica Smith.
The Reaction Online to Future & Harvey’s Relationship Is Tempered At Best
Fans of both celebrities are worried that they will each break one another’s heart, while others online think the serial daters are perfect for one another. Harvey was cheered on Twitter for dating Diddy, Trey Songz and Future all within the same year, while others on Twitter wondered if she’s already pregnant with Future’s next baby.
Some fans are hoping Harvey is messing with Future, and has a master plan to beat him at his romance game. Jessie Woo tweeted, “Lori Harvey might be the only woman capable of defeating Future. Sis is the Thanos we need for these toxic ass Scorpios I STAN.”
