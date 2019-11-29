Future Seemingly Confirms He’s Dating Rumored Girlfriend Lori Harvey

Rumors that Future has been dating Lori Harvey have been swirling since October, but the rapper has now confirmed that two are an item. A day after Thanksgiving, while visiting Abu Dhabi, Future posted a photo of his new rumored girlfriend on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Flawless.”

Harvey, 22, who’s TV personality Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, was last linked to P. Diddy, 50, after dating his son, Justin Combs. She was first linked with Future in December 2018, but after breaking up with Diddy, was rumored to be once again romantically involved with Future after the two posted separate, but matching photos in Malibu on Instagram.

Now, Harvey and Future, who’s real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, are together on an international holiday vacation, and the rapper has seemingly made their relationship Instagram official.

In November, Harvey and Future were seen attending Teyana Taylor’s concert at the Red Bull Music Festial in in Atlanta, and soon afterward, she was a guest at the “Where Ya At” rapper’s exclusive 36th birthday party.

Rapper Future Has Numerous Children With Many Different Baby Mamas

Worrying fans of Harvey’s relationship with Future, is the fact that the Atlanta rapper tends to rapidly fall in love and have a child, before moving on to be with another woman just as quickly. While MTO News reported that he welcomed his 10th child with Eliza Reign in April 2019, but that number has not been confirmed by Future himself.

Future also has a son with singer Ciara, also named Future, a son named Jakory with ex Britni Mealy, a daughter named Londyn with India J, and a son with former fling Jessica Smith.

The Reaction Online to Future & Harvey’s Relationship Is Tempered At Best

I dont know how this Lori Harvey and Future thing gon work out but hopefully we get another HNDRXX out of it pic.twitter.com/Rii380jrGn — Jada (@squiliamfancy) November 29, 2019

Fans of both celebrities are worried that they will each break one another’s heart, while others online think the serial daters are perfect for one another. Harvey was cheered on Twitter for dating Diddy, Trey Songz and Future all within the same year, while others on Twitter wondered if she’s already pregnant with Future’s next baby.

Some fans are hoping Harvey is messing with Future, and has a master plan to beat him at his romance game. Jessie Woo tweeted, “Lori Harvey might be the only woman capable of defeating Future. Sis is the Thanos we need for these toxic ass Scorpios I STAN.”

Lori Harvey might be the only woman capable of defeating Future. Sis is the Thanos we need for these toxic ass Scorpios I STAN — 💫✨WOO 🇭🇹🙏🏿 (@TheJessieWoo) November 29, 2019

Lori Harvey went from Future, to Trey, to Diddy, & back to Future all in one year… Salute pic.twitter.com/w9rfDfVbwn — A Black Writer (@BiancaXaviera_) November 29, 2019

Remember in Fresh Prince when those sorority girls got Nia Long to torture Will to get back at them for his mistreatment of them? I think that's what's happening with Lori Harvey and Future lol — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) November 29, 2019

lori harvey if you get pregnant by future im unstanning your ass. — Es. (@theessieb) November 29, 2019

Only time I’ll support Lori Harvey is if she beat Future at his own game. pic.twitter.com/5pypQyHFZG — Joe (@astoldbyshy) November 29, 2019

You gotta admire Lori Harvey. The girl is your toxic fave’s toxic fave. She’s the only chick who can leave Future, go to Trey, then go to Diddy, remain on Meek Mill’s wishlist and STILL have Future welcoming her back with open arms. A queen. https://t.co/aAXkX3plYQ — Boyz Eleven Men (@eleven8) November 29, 2019

