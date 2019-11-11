Is There Garbage Pickup on Veterans Day 2019?

Today is Veterans Day 2019, which means many federal businesses and government-run services are closed for the day. There is no mail delivered today, and if your garbage and recycling is usually picked up on a Monday, you might be wondering if services are still running today.

Most garbage pickup services will run as regularly scheduled, while others might be delayed, as is often the case on any federal holiday, including Memorial Day, Labor Day, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, Easter Sunday and New Year’s Day.

City trash pickup and most other municipal and private haulers will likely be on a regular schedule. Read on for details.

New York City Does Not Do Garbage Pickup Today

Tomorrow is #VeteransDay observed. There will be no trash/organics/recycling collection pickup. Put your trash and organics out curbside after 4PM on 11/11. If Mon. is your recycling day, put your items out after 4PM on Sun. 11/17: https://t.co/UnEOWM458I pic.twitter.com/u9723OABzP — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) November 10, 2019

NYC.gov reports that garbage services in New York do not run on Veterans Day. Check out the New York City holiday schedule below. (Note: there is no collection on the following holidays):

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Lincoln’s Birthday

Presidents’ Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Election Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

The site also encourages residents to “set out your trash and organics after 4 pm on the evening of the holiday, for collection beginning the next day,” adding that “collection may occur earlier or later than the usual time.”

“In most cases, hold your recyclables until your next collection day. Call 311 or check our Twitter account for updated information.”

Waste Management Will Continue to Run as Usual While Some Trash Services Are Closed

Waste Management (WM), the primary collection agency in the San Francisco Bay Area and many other large cities around the country, states on their website that garbage collection will take place as usual on Monday. Waste Management’s website states that the only days affected by holiday trash pickup delays are Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving). You can check out their full schedule here.

Republic Services will also be running today, despite the federal holiday. The site reads, “Services will run as regularly scheduled. There will be no interruption of service due to the holiday. Service will be run as scheduled all week. Please place your cans out by 6 A.M. for pick up. Happy Veterans Day from Republic Services.”

Ecology Services Refuse & Recycling (ESRR LLC) will run on a normal schedule, as will Solid Waste Authority, Waste Pro USA, and many more. These places should all have garbage collection, unless noted otherwise.

You Can Check Out Your Local Holiday Schedule Through Republic Services’ Website

If you aren’t sure about your garbage collection schedule, you can click here and enter your address to try to view holiday schedules for trash collection in your area. The site, run by Republic Services, helps direct residents to the proper channels for checking holiday garbage collection schedules.

In general, most garbage and recycling collection services will run as scheduled on Veterans Day this year. However, we always recommend contacting your local town, city, or state officials to be sure, so you don’t get behind on putting your garbage and recycling out for collection.