Jennie Rhodes, Gary Rhodes’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennie Rhodes was Gary Rhodes’ wife. The celebrity chef was found dead on November 26 at the age of 59 in Dubai, where the couple had lived since 2010. A statement from Rhodes’ family, via the Associated Press, said that Jennie was by his side as he passed away.

Gary Rhodes’ cause of death has not been made public. Gary and Jennie Rhodes had two sons together, Samuel and George. Despite being primarily based in Dubai, the family maintained a home in Kent, in the English countryside.

Rhodes and his wife met at catering school at Thanet Technical College in the town of Thanet in the southeast of England, according to a biography on Rhodes’ official website. The couple would go on to marry in 1989. They had celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary a few months before his sad passing.

1. Rhodes Said That He Appeared on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ So That He Could Learn to Dance for His Wife

Gary RhodesThat Mitchell and Webb Look – Season 3 Episode 2 2016-05-11T19:28:42.000Z

Rhodes told the Daily Mail in 2008 that the reason he had decided to compete in the English version of “Dancing With the Stars” was to prove something to his wife. Rhodes said:

It was actually to prove something to my wife, Jennie, as much as anything else. When Jennie and I have sat watching Strictly at home, I’ve always been the one to point to the dancers and say, “I could do better than that”, or “That looks easy, if you are shown how to do it”. Of course, she would roll her eyes and say , “Yeah, yeah”. So, in the end, I decided to do the show for her. I wanted to prove that I could, for once, do something spontaneous.

Rhodes went on to say that after 30 years of being married to Jennie, he had never been able to dance with her at parties. Rhodes said, “I really want to learn enough to take my own wife in my arms and be her partner.”

2. Jennie Rhodes Only Made Brief Appearances on Her Husband’s TV Shows

Roasting the turkey – Gary Rhodes Perfect Christmas – BBCPart two of three. Gary Rhodes completes the preparation of the turkey with some bacon across the top before placing in the oven. The secret to a perfectly cooked turkey is all in the basting and Gary reveals all in this clip to help you achieve the perfect Christmas Day meal. For more BBC Good Food videos visit our channel: http://www.youtube.com/bbcgoodfood 2009-12-19T05:12:50.000Z

During her husband’s prominent career in television, Jennie made few appearances on screen. One of those rare appearances came on an episode of the BBC’s “Gary’s Perfect Christmas” in 1998. In April 2019, Rhodes told the Michelin Guide website that he and his wife’s favorite restaurant in London was Le Gavroche in Mayfair.

During the same interview, Rhodes said that the one thing that his wife always kept stocked in their fridge while he was away for work was “lots of sausages, good English pork (whenever we are back in the U.K.) and in-season vegetables that can be lightly cooked. We always have good English cheddar cheese that has depth and richness. As we’ve lived in Amsterdam, we always make it a point to have Gouda and Parmesan.”

3. Rhodes Said The Only Time He Took Significant Time Off Work Was When Jennie Gave Birth Via Caesarean Section

Remembering chef Gary RhodesBritish restaurateur and television chef Gary Rhodes has died, aged 59. He was known for his love of British cuisine and ingredients, and for his distinctive spiked hairstyles. He fronted MasterChef, MasterChef USA, Hell's Kitchen and his own Rhodes Around Britain. As well as owning four restaurants, Rhodes also had his own line of cookware and bread mixes. He came to Hong Kong for restaurant Skye’s first anniversary a few years ago, where STYLE caught up with him. Read more STYLE here: http://bit.ly/2ORoXgn Follow STYLE on: https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style https://www.facebook.com/scmpstyle https://www.instagram.com/scmp_style https://www.twitter.com/scmp_style https://www.youtube.com/c/SCMPStyle https://www.dailymotion.com/scmp_style 2019-11-27T10:53:37.000Z

Rhodes told the Guardian in September 2002 about his hectic work schedule, which involved waking at 4:30 a.m. and leaving their house at 6:00 a.m., that he made up his time with his family at the weekends.

Rhodes said that he would regularly take Jennie and their sons out for “big meals.” In 2007, Rhodes told the Evening Standard that he only went on a vacation with his wife in 1997 for the first time in his marriage. Rhodes added that the only time he took serious time off was when Jennie gave birth via Caesarean.

4. Rhodes Made the Decision to Move to Dubai Only After Talking With His Wife

In 2010, Rhodes said that he decided to move to Dubai after talking with his wife about the amount of time he was spending out there anyway. Rhodes opened a restaurant in the city in 2007.

Rhodes told the Gulf News in December 2017, “I was already coming out between eight and ten times a year, which just got out of hand. It was ridiculous, so when the contract came up, I discussed it with my wife and we moved over. There are so many restaurants you read about in Dubai that come and go very quickly — but look at us now, we’ve got two restaurants and one of them has come up for its 10th anniversary the other we’ve had eight years now.”

Rhodes said in a 2017 interview that since moving to Dubai, he had worked every Christmas Day. In 2016, Rhodes said that he told his wife he wouldn’t work on December 25 but did anyway.

5. Gary Rhodes Is Being Mourned Extensively By Some of Food’s Biggest Names

As news of Gary Rhodes’ sad passing spreads, many of food’s biggest names have taken to social media to pay tribute to the famed chef. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:

Terrible news to wake up to. Like many I grew up watching Gary on TV and loved his shows. Always inspiring food and I’m pretty sure there was definitely a hair do or two inspired by him in my teens. RIP https://t.co/phxCGvB4iM — Donal Skehan (@DonalSkehan) November 27, 2019

We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx pic.twitter.com/RRWlWhjup8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 27, 2019

So sad to hear the news about Gary Rhodes. A true culinary icon and a lovely man. Sending my love and thoughts to his wife Jennie and their boys. RIP, my friend. xx — Ainsley Harriott (@AinsleyFoods) November 27, 2019

I’m so sad to hear of Gary Rhodes’ death. His poor family. He was such a talent, nothing to do with the showbiz aspect. Remember his food from the Castle Hotel and the Greenhouse so fondly and admiringly. — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) November 27, 2019

Very sad to get a message this morning from Dubai informing me of the brilliant Chef and mentor Gary Rhodes passing last night. What a shining star for British gastronomy. Rest well Chef — Simon Hulstone (@Hulstone) November 27, 2019

Rest in peace a true British classic Gary Rhodes you open the door for so many young English cooks — Daniel Clifford (@Midsummerchef) November 27, 2019

1/2 I’m deeply shocked and hugely saddened to hear the tragic news about Gary Rhodes. He is one of the greatest British chefs who almost single handedly put British food on the world stage. Taking simple ingredients, embracing classic dishes & making something world class — Tom Kerridge (@ChefTomKerridge) November 27, 2019

So so sad to hear about Gary Rhodes. His banana and syrup loaf was the first thing I baked all on my own. The pages are stuck together with syrup 💔 So much love to his family #garyrhodes — Candice Brown (@CandiceBrown) November 27, 2019

Re Gary Rhodes I also have to say that his book, New British Classics was one of the greatest cookbooks of the last 30 years. My copy is heavily thumbed, heavily stained and always used — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) November 27, 2019

Shocked and really very sad to hear about the passing of Chef Gary Rhodes. Met him through work on several occasions and he was always so inspiring, polite and very kind to my staff and I. He will always remain a British culinary icon never to be forgotten #GaryRhodes https://t.co/XdmuZBsSjW — Sabrina Ghayour (@SabrinaGhayour) November 27, 2019

