Jennie Rhodes, Gary Rhodes’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennie Rhodes was Gary Rhodes’ wife. The celebrity chef was found dead on November 26 at the age of 59 in Dubai, where the couple had lived since 2010. A statement from Rhodes’ family, via the Associated Press, said that Jennie was by his side as he passed away.
Gary Rhodes’ cause of death has not been made public. Gary and Jennie Rhodes had two sons together, Samuel and George. Despite being primarily based in Dubai, the family maintained a home in Kent, in the English countryside.
Rhodes and his wife met at catering school at Thanet Technical College in the town of Thanet in the southeast of England, according to a biography on Rhodes’ official website. The couple would go on to marry in 1989. They had celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary a few months before his sad passing.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Rhodes Said That He Appeared on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ So That He Could Learn to Dance for His Wife
Rhodes told the Daily Mail in 2008 that the reason he had decided to compete in the English version of “Dancing With the Stars” was to prove something to his wife. Rhodes said:
It was actually to prove something to my wife, Jennie, as much as anything else. When Jennie and I have sat watching Strictly at home, I’ve always been the one to point to the dancers and say, “I could do better than that”, or “That looks easy, if you are shown how to do it”.
Of course, she would roll her eyes and say , “Yeah, yeah”. So, in the end, I decided to do the show for her. I wanted to prove that I could, for once, do something spontaneous.
Rhodes went on to say that after 30 years of being married to Jennie, he had never been able to dance with her at parties. Rhodes said, “I really want to learn enough to take my own wife in my arms and be her partner.”
2. Jennie Rhodes Only Made Brief Appearances on Her Husband’s TV Shows
During her husband’s prominent career in television, Jennie made few appearances on screen. One of those rare appearances came on an episode of the BBC’s “Gary’s Perfect Christmas” in 1998. In April 2019, Rhodes told the Michelin Guide website that he and his wife’s favorite restaurant in London was Le Gavroche in Mayfair.
During the same interview, Rhodes said that the one thing that his wife always kept stocked in their fridge while he was away for work was “lots of sausages, good English pork (whenever we are back in the U.K.) and in-season vegetables that can be lightly cooked. We always have good English cheddar cheese that has depth and richness. As we’ve lived in Amsterdam, we always make it a point to have Gouda and Parmesan.”
3. Rhodes Said The Only Time He Took Significant Time Off Work Was When Jennie Gave Birth Via Caesarean Section
Rhodes told the Guardian in September 2002 about his hectic work schedule, which involved waking at 4:30 a.m. and leaving their house at 6:00 a.m., that he made up his time with his family at the weekends.
Rhodes said that he would regularly take Jennie and their sons out for “big meals.” In 2007, Rhodes told the Evening Standard that he only went on a vacation with his wife in 1997 for the first time in his marriage. Rhodes added that the only time he took serious time off was when Jennie gave birth via Caesarean.
4. Rhodes Made the Decision to Move to Dubai Only After Talking With His Wife
In 2010, Rhodes said that he decided to move to Dubai after talking with his wife about the amount of time he was spending out there anyway. Rhodes opened a restaurant in the city in 2007.
Rhodes told the Gulf News in December 2017, “I was already coming out between eight and ten times a year, which just got out of hand. It was ridiculous, so when the contract came up, I discussed it with my wife and we moved over. There are so many restaurants you read about in Dubai that come and go very quickly — but look at us now, we’ve got two restaurants and one of them has come up for its 10th anniversary the other we’ve had eight years now.”
Rhodes said in a 2017 interview that since moving to Dubai, he had worked every Christmas Day. In 2016, Rhodes said that he told his wife he wouldn’t work on December 25 but did anyway.
5. Gary Rhodes Is Being Mourned Extensively By Some of Food’s Biggest Names
As news of Gary Rhodes’ sad passing spreads, many of food’s biggest names have taken to social media to pay tribute to the famed chef. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:
READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School