Who Is Glootie on ‘Rick and Morty’? Has He Been on an Episode Before?

Glootie had a lot of attention in Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 2. But have we ever seen him or his alien kind on the show before “Old Man and the Seat”? Read on to learn more about Glootie. This article has spoilers for Season 4 Episode 2.

Glootie Appeared in ‘Rick and Morty’ Comics Before Episode 2

No, we’ve never seen Glootie on the show before. But if he looks familiar, that’s because he’s been around for a few months. He’s appeared in an official Rick and Morty comic and he’s also been available as a Pop! Funko toy.

The Pop! Funko toy was released a few months ago, shortly after a video clip of Episode 2 and Glootie was released at Comic-Con. Ever since the Pop Funko was released, fans have been curious about Glootie.

In this episode, we learned that he’s Rick’s intern and he’s part of an alien race that has mastered intimacy and relationships. (I think they called themselves Monogatrons – kind of like a play on monogamous.) The Monogatrons wanted to take over Earth and take our water supply, which is very precious to their alien race. They would do this by creating an app that distracts humans so much, they don’t notice the Monogatrons’ attacking.

Rick saw through this, which is why he branded “Do Not Develop My App” on Glootie’s head. This was supposed to be a warning to Jerry but, of course, Jerry didn’t listen and went ahead and helped Glootie develop his app.

But tonight wasn’t the first time that Glootie appeared in the Rick and Morty universe, even if he has never been in the series before. Redditor u/RealJohnGillman shared this panel from a Rick and Morty comic that shows Glootie. It was Rick and Morty #52 and was a prelude to Season 4.

The comic panel doesn’t really tell us much more about Glootie or his background. But it appears he’s been Rick’s intern for awhile and kept pushing Rick to develop his app long before he tried to get Jerry to do the same.

Viewers loved Glootie tonight, especially that crazy “spin” he did at the end.

He was voiced by Taika Waititi (who also voiced IG-11 on The Mandalorian.)

In the end, Glootie actually ended up being the hero of the story, which I loved.

For an intern, he was really smart and proved absolutely vital to his “company.”

Some fans think that Glootie pretty much made the episode. (Which is what a lot of people felt about Waititi’s other character, IG-11, on The Mandalorian.)

Some people said Glootie reminded them of people they know in real life.

A lot of people hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Glootie.

After this latest episode, there are three more for certain in 2019, and then we’ll likely have a hiatus for the holidays before the last five episodes of the season air. Here’s what we’re looking at for the next three episodes, including their titles and descriptions.

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 4 of Rick and Morty.

