Glorietta & Alex, Love After Lockup Update: Are They Still Together?

Glorietta and Alex, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met through a cousin who was serving time at the same prison alongside Alex. The couple was together for eight months before Alex’s release, and had never known each other outside of the glass partition that separates them during visits.

The Love After Lockup star quickly fell in love with Alex while he was still locked up. During a visitation, he got on one knee behind the glass and asked Glorietta to marry him, and she happily said yes. Although Glorietta was visibly smitten with her prison beau during their time on the show, the couple has faced a plethora of issues throughout their relationship, which might have fans questioning whether or not they are still together. The two struggled to find common ground with religion, and Glorietta was uncomfortable with Alex’s relationship with his ex, among other issues.

So what’s going on with the couple today? Are they still together or have they gone their separate ways? Here’s what we know about Glorietta and Alex’s relationship ahead of the season 2 finale, which airs tonight at 9/8c on WE tv (Warning: spoilers regarding Glorietta and Alex’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you):



Glorietta Claims Alex is a ‘Different Person’ When the Cameras are Rolling

According to Soap Dirt, Glorietta recently claimed that Alex changes when the cameras are rolling, saying he becomes a completely “different person.” The reality star was asked which cast member changes the most when the network is filming, and she didn’t hesitate to call out her boyfriend, claiming he worries about his “image,” so he puts on a show for the cameras.

In addition, she added that Alex is also a totally different person when they’re alone together. Glorietta said he puts on an “attitude” when the cameras are on and acts like he doesn’t care about their relationship. She said he’s not as affectionate and she thinks he wants to be portrayed as a “big-time player.”

The player comment might stem from the fact that WE tv highly emphasized Alex’s relationship with his ex, whom he met behind Glorietta’s back during a recent episode. Glorietta called the situation “shady and complex,” and although she said his relationship with her wasn’t a major issue at the beginning of the season, it escalated over recent episodes and turned into problem.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Couple is Still Together

According to another article by Soap Dirt, Alex claimed on social media that he was single and no longer seeing Glorietta. In a since-deleted post, Alex claimed that Glorietta owed him a lot of money and called her a “terrible person who only thinks about herself,” Soap Dirt reports.

However, Glorietta hasn’t publicly shared any updates on her relationship status with Alex, so it’s unclear from her perspective what is going on between the two. Although she could just be honoring her nondisclosure agreement with the network, she hasn’t given away any clues regarding her current relationship status, and since Alex deleted his previous post about Glorietta, it’s unclear at this time if the couple is still together today.

Glorietta also recently shared a series of pictures with Alex on Instagram, with the caption “couples who play together stay together.” However, the pictures could be old, so fans will have to wait until the season finale airs tonight to see how everything works out for the two.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on WE tv to catch the season 2 finale of Love After Lockup and see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your Love After Lockup coverage and more entertainment news.

