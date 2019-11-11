Golden Corral Veterans Day Free Meal 2019: Whats on the Menu?

Get your free dinner meal at Golden Corral on Veterans Day 2019 if you are a member of the military or a vet. See the menu options for the buffet.

Golden Corral has what it calls Military Appreciation Night, which is a free “thank you” dinner to veterans and active military, from 5 – 9 p.m. local time.

Golden Corral’s Veterans Day Free Meal

Any retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves with proof of service can take part in a free buffet meal at Golden Corral on Veterans Day. Others may dine with the military patrons, but they have to pay for their meals, as Golden Corral has explained, “We know that spouses, children, mothers and fathers deserve a heartfelt thank you, too, for their own personal sacrifices here at home. Family and friends are welcome to come join the celebration for our military heroes; however, the free ‘thank you’ dinner is for the person who served. Other guests will pay the regular dinner menu pricing.”

The free meal is for dine-in only.

Golden Corral’s Menu Promotions

Golden Corral currently has a few promotions when it comes to its buffet menu. The Endless Signature Sirloin & Butterfly Shrimp is a major addition to the buffet.

The Signature Sirloin is available daily after 4 p.m. and after 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Butterfly Shrimp is available Friday – Saturday after 4 p.m. and Sundays after 11 a.m. With the sirloin and shrimp also comes scalloped potatoes, brussels sprouts with bacon butter sauce and shadow cake.

Another seasonal addition is the holiday feasting. In addition to the regular menu, patrons can order their holiday feasts early and to-go. This includes regular items, in addition to holiday foods. Some of these foods include fried chicken, smoked BBQ pork, ham, pot roast, meatloaf, and roasted chicken.

Golden Corral Helps Veterans Year-Round

Golden Corral dedicates itself to helping the military on days other than just Veterans Day. On the official Military Appreciation Night webpage, the mission statement Golden Corral wrote reads, “Over the past 18 years, Golden Corral is proud of the U.S. military members who defend our country and our rights, and we honor them every year with a special thank you dinner at our Military Appreciation Night. As of 2018, we have served nearly 5.7 million free meals to our active duty and retired military heroes. But our commitment does not stop there. Over the past 18 years, Golden Corral restaurants and their guests together have raised over $15 million dollars for Disabled American Veterans.”

In addition to offering a free meal on Veterans Day, Golden Corral offers a military discount on a daily basis, with proof of ID. The Spruce lists the following as adequate forms of military ID to prove service: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Service Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), Veterans organization card like American Legion or the VFW, a photograph of yourself in uniform, DD214, citation or commendation.

According to Veterans Advantage, the military discount at Golden Corral varies from 10 – 20% depending on restaurant location.

