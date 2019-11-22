Grey’s Anatomy Fall Finale Spoilers: Bailey and Ben Suffer a Tragic Loss

On the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy, the previews make it look as though there is major drama in store for couples Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Victoria (Barrett Doss) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), plus are Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) going to adopt a baby that gets left at the Station 19 firehouse?

SPOILER ALERT: You can follow along with our live finale recap below, but be warned of spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy season 16, episode 9, titled “Let’s All Go to the Bar.”

Meredith is back at work, much to everyone’s delight… everyone except DeLuca, who seems cautiously happy but also a little nervous since Meredith is convinced he dumped her. Cristina (Sandra Oh) has sent her some kind of present and I can’t wait to find out what it is. But before she can get to her present, she first has to contend with the new head of pediatric surgery, Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), who is standoffish and prickly (and that’s putting it nicely).

DeLuca is hung up on Meredith seeing him as her equal, but Link (Chris Carmack) talks some sense into him — he’s not Meredith’s equal. Who is? But that doesn’t mean Meredith doesn’t respect him and DeLuca needs to get over it and fix this.

Catherine (Debbie Allen) finally meets Victoria, but the reception is chilly. “Station 19? What is that, a TV station?” Yikes. Catherine is kind of projecting because she’s worried about her marriage, so she’s taking it out on Jackson and Vic.

Things are decidedly not chilly with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link because the pregnancy hormones are making Amelia super horny, so they’re doin’ it in the supply closet. But it comes out in taking to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that Amelia hasn’t had an ultrasound yet because she’s so terrified about finding out bad news about the baby after what happened to her first baby.

Just FYI: Amelia lost her first baby, Christopher, because he had a rare condition where he was born without most of his brain. She chose to carry him to term and then donate his organs so that his life would have meaning. She got a few moments with him when he was first born on a brutal episode of Private Practice. Bruuuuutal.

Poor Jo has signed up to be a safe haven volunteer, which means she gets called if a baby gets dropped off at a fire station. She just got a call, but Alex is out of town helping his mom, which means she’s pretty nervous about all this responsibility and she doesn’t have her safety net there. Link volunteers to go with her, but she says she can do it. Luckily, she has Ben (Jason George) there to help her and provide some support.

In sad patient-of-the-week news, Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) from Station 19 is in Grey Sloane because his cancer is back. He begs Bailey (Chandra Wilson) not to tell her husband, Ben, that he has about six months before his lymphoma spreads to his lungs. But that’s not even the real gut-punch. Bailey starts bleeding and loses the baby, which she obviously takes hard, but Ben takes even harder.

However, a baby was just surrendered to the Station 19 firehouse and now it can meet its parents because obviously Ben and Miranda are going to adopt it.

In another sad case of the week, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) gets a heart valve surgery that she asks Teddy (Kim Raver) to scrub in on. She acts like it’ll be fun for Teddy, but really Maggie doesn’t trust herself after what happened to Sabrina (Crystal McCreary). The show really sets you up for some heartbreak when the heart patient goes to see his newborn baby in the NICU just in case he doesn’t make it through his surgery — and he almost doesn’t.

Over at Pac North, Gemma (Jasmine Guy) is urging Webber (James Pickens Jr.) to talk to Maggie and try to go easy on her. They bond over having lost their spouses (it turns out Gemma was a very young widow) and Gemma is mistaken over being Webber’s current wife, much to Catherine’s consternation when she arrives to visit him.

Meanwhile, there’s a new doctor at Pac North named Daphne Lopez (Amanda Payton), who “jokes” that Grey Sloane can’t afford her. Ha ha?

