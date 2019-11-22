‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Winter Premiere: When Does the Show Return?

Tonight is the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, and the show won’t be returning until January.

When it does finally come back, Grey’s will pick up a new timeslot in a two-hour crossover event. Grey’s Anatomy returns on Thursday, January 23, in a cross-over event with Station 19.

The synopsis for tonight’s fall finale reads, “Jo becomes a safe haven volunteer and gets a call that a baby has been dropped off at Station 19; Meredith moves forward with her life after facing the medical board; Jackson takes a big step in his budding romance with Vic.”

The Winter Premiere Will Be a Crossover Event

As Deadline points out, the fall finale will likely end with a “cataclysmic” event, but fans will have to tune in to the Season 3 premiere of Station 19 to see how things shake out.

Vernoff shares with Deadline, “It felt very organic to launch the premiere of Station 19 off this incident that happens on Grey’s Anatomy… We often do catastrophes or disasters in the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, and it felt organic to do that and then allow the Station 19 first responders to be on the scene when we come back in January. There is an incident at the end of the Grey’s episode that requires you to come back in January at 8 PM to see how the first responders handle it.”

And while the premiere episodes will intersect, fans should know the shows will still continue as two separate entities. They will crossover every few episodes, according to Vernoff. “We don’t want to do it every week, we don’t want to create a mold, we don’t want to fall into any kind of pattern, we don’t want people to ever know what to expect. We have found many different, really quite exciting and fun ways to interact between the two shows.”

Grey’s Will Air at 9pm on Thursdays In January

Starting January 23, Station 19 will air at 8 pm EST/PT with Grey’s Anatomy airing at 9 pm EST/PT.

Vernoff tells Deadline of the way the two shows are interacting, “Ever since Station 19 premiered, in the writers room we always thought the better progression was from firefighters to the hospital,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen but I was thrilled ABC had made the decision. I literally cheered when they let me know that. It’s really exciting and opens up the storytelling.”

Grey’s was actually in a 9pm timeslot before being moved to 8pm in fall 2014. Heading back to the original timeslot, Vernoff says, is exciting. “There are different rules for a 9 PM show than there are for an 8 PM show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules… Grey’s was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9 o’clock. So we are excited by the change back to our original (Thursday) time slot.”

The show is currently in its 16th season and stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, Jr. Tonight’s episode will show Meredith back at work for the first time in months, but isn’t too excited with the direction her relationship is headed. How will Station 19 characters be introduced in tonight’s episode? What kind of cliffhanger will we be left on?

Be sure to tune into the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

