Do Grubhub, Uber Eats, & DoorDash Deliver on Thanksgiving 2019?

Just because it’s Thanksgiving Day doesn’t mean you’re wanting to cook. There’s also a chance that you didn’t eat all that much at your family’s Thanksgiving meal because you weren’t too thrilled with the food, and now you’re wanting to get something special for yourself. Delivery might be the best way to celebrate the holiday. And DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEast are options for getting food delivered without having to leave your house. But are they available today?

Yes, All These Services Are Available, but Restaurant Availability Also Plays a Role

Yes, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats are all offering food delivery on Thanksgiving 2019, but whether this option will work for you depends on if there are any restaurants open in your area and if there are any delivery drivers available. Typically something is open, so you should have some options available to you as long as the open restaurants are also signed up to work with one of these services.

Two years ago, Uber published a blog about restaurants open on Thanksgiving and ended the blog by saying, “Thanksgiving means something different to every family—whether it’s turkey and karaoke or guacamole and board games, Uber Eats is there to save the day if (or when) things in the kitchen go awry.”

The bad news is that a lot of restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, so you’ll have more limited options to choose from. Chick-Fil-A, for example, is closed on Thanksgiving, so that option for delivery is closed to you. However, there are still a lot of opportunities for great food. Restaurants like Cracker Barrel and even Whataburger are open today, so there are a lot of places to choose from, even if many locations are closed.

When you go to order delivery through one of these service’s websites or apps, a restaurant that’s not open today will either not be listed at all as an option or it’ll be listed as not accepting delivery orders today.

There’s also a chance that there might be fewer people working today, so you might have a longer wait in some areas. However, DoorDash delivery drivers in a Reddit thread last year noted that this wasn’t always the case. One driver said they were waiting around for more than an hour without getting any orders on Thanksgiving. So depending on where you’re living, you might have a driver just waiting and hoping that you’ll make an order today.

You might also want to keep in mind that many restaurants have limited hours on Thanksgiving, so you’ll want to check that and make sure you get your order in before the restaurant closes.

If you do order today, know that you’re not alone. Many people enjoy ordering delivery on Thanksgiving. Two years ago, Grubhub shared what Americans ordered on Thanksgiving day, Fox 5 reported. The most popular dish for delivery the day before Thanksgiving was a cheese pizza. In Las Vegas, the dish was orange chicken. Interestingly, on Thanksgiving Day, pancakes and eggs cooked any style were the most popular delivery option. Next up were tandoori chicken, chicken biryani, french toast, bacon, chicken curry, garlic naan, and cheesecake. So if you’re looking for some delivery ideas, maybe one of these will inspire you about what to order and from where.

Back in 2013, Grubhub released a study on the most popular Thanksgiving food among delivery diners for the week of Thanksgiving. These include pumpkin pie, stuffing, green bean casserole, creamed corn, cranberry sauce, and chocolate pie. The most likely candidates for takeout on Thanksgiving Day itself are Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Lansing Michigan, and Chicago.

