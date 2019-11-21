When Does Growing Up Hip Hop Season 5 Premiere? What Is the Date?

WE tv will be offering fans of Growing Up Hip Hop a sneak peak into season 5 on Thursday, November 21 at 8:47pm/7:47pm CT. With the network offering previews of the new season and rerunning old episodes to ready fans for what’s to come, the season 5 premiere must be just around the corner.

So when will season 5 premiere, and what should we expect to see from the series’ stars? Here’s what we know:

Season 5 of Growing Up Hip Hop premieres on Thursday, December 5 at 9/8c on WEtv.

WE tv announced that they would be renewing the series for a fifth season in November; according to Deadline, the network also chose to extend the season to 13 episodes.

At the time of the announcement, WE tv President Marc Juris said “The Growing Up Hip Hop franchise is a keystone of WE tv and we couldn’t be more excited for the OG series to return for its fifth season. From the beginning, our cast of superstars captured fans’ attention and completely drew us into a world like no other with larger-than-life, yet relatable stories of fame and family.”

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Season 5 Preview

Ahead of the new season, WE tv released a video preview that teases clips of some of the season’s biggest moments and drama. That video can be watched below:

WEtv also shared a lengthy teaser description highlighting what’s to come for the reality show and its stars:

“After having a baby out of wedlock, Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter), opens up for the first time about a devastating breakup and facing public scrutiny. Vanessa Simmons yearns to be closer to her sister, Angela, but new business opportunities lead to a dramatic sibling rivalry. Romeo Miller (Master P’s son) finds himself chasing after the ‘one that got away’ and running to New Orleans with his pops to save an incarcerated family member who goes on a hunger strike! Meanwhile, Damon “Boogie” Dash’s (Damon Dash’s son) addiction spirals out of control when his little sister’s life becomes endangered. Briana Latrise (Mary J. Blige’s stepdaughter) teams up with Dame to save Boogie’s life and plot a surprise intervention. With her checkered family history, Kristinia DeBarge (James DeBarge’s daughter) musters the courage to meet with her long-lost cousin Kyndall Ferguson (El DeBarge’s daughter) while she plans a life changing move to Vegas to further her music career. Tyran Moore (Sandra “Pepa” Denton’s son) comes to visit his mother to mend broken ties, and unleashes years of pent up resentment growing up under her fame in family therapy. Egypt Criss (Pepa Denton’s daughter) has a new beau, but not everyone trusts his intentions with the princess of hip hop, including Egypt’s cousin, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis. A shotgun wedding in Vegas shocks all!”

While it may come as a surprise for fans of the show to see Briana Latrise included among the core cast in the season summary after saying she was quitting at the end of season 4, according to Urban Belle, she and her boyfriend were spotted filming for the new season back in August.

Tune in to Growing Up Hip Hop season 5, news episodes starting Thursday, December 5 at 9/8c on WEtv.