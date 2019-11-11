Gwen Stefani is the People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon: See Her Best Looks

The 2019 People’s Choice Awards gave out a couple of icon awards at the 45th annual ceremony Sunday (Nov. 10). Grammy-winning artist Gwen Stefani was named the PCAs’ Fashion Icon, which could not be bestowed on a more deserving, more stylish candidate — though Stefani herself calls the award “surreal.”

“It’s bizarre, it’s crazy,” says Stefani in a People’s Choice Awards video. “It makes me think back to Anaheim and looking through Vogue magazine and thinking, ‘Oh, those girls, that’s not real. I’ll never get my hands on those clothes.’ I was so naive to the fashion industry and didn’t know anything about it, I just was doing my own thing.”

She goes on to say that she thinks fashion has always been the “cherry on top” for her music, a way to “put a visual to whatever that emotion is in the music is kind of the reward.”

Stefani debuted her fashion line, L.A.M.B., which is an acronym for her debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby., in 2004. It has been generally well received, with Style.com once calling it “the ’60s as seen by someone who grew up in the ’80s … altogether more wearable and on trend.”

The brand has been sold worldwide, with celebrities Teri Hatcher, Nicole Kidman, Kelly Ripa, and Paris Hilton among those who have sported Stefani’s fashions.

As far as her Fashion Icon award goes, the PCAs also got a bunch of Stefani’s friends and fellow Voice coaches to weigh in on her award.

Kelly Clarkson says she can’t think of anyone who deserves it more because Stefani “always look[s] rad,” and John Legend calls her “the definition of cool.”

E! News correspondent Melanie Bromley says that “Gwen Stefani might be the Fashion Icon for 2019, but she’s actually the Fashion Icon of all time,” calling her look “striking” and “radiant” but “not afraid to be bold.”

“There’s no one that ever looks like her … you watch her evolve from punk rock to solo artist to mom to fashion goddess that she is now, she’s taking bits and pieces from her roots and kind of brought it through the whole evolution,” adds fellow E! correspondent Justin Sylvester.

Singer Kelly Rowland sums it up nicely with: “I’ve loved Gwen Stefani since those plaid pants.”

Indeed. Below, take a look at some of Gwen’s most iconic looks.

375287 01: 9/10/98 Universal City, Ca Gwen Stefani of "No Doubt" at the MTV awards..

