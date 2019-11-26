Hallmark’s ‘A Christmas Duet’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with A Christmas Duet, starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and more. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

A Christmas Duet premieres Monday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) This is part of Hallmark’s week of Christmas movies to celebrate Thanksgiving week. Encores will air on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 15 at 12:06 a.m., Dec. 17 at 8 a.m., and Dec. 26 at 1:30 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Well-loved music duo Averie and Jesse, famous for their duet’Wouldn’t Be Christmas,’ haven’t played together since they went their separate ways years ago. Averie gave up music and opened a beautiful lodge in a snowy Vermont town – while Jesse still tours, struggling to find the same kind of success they had as a duo. When fate brings them together over the holidays at Averie’s lodge just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival, can the magic of Christmas help reunite them once again?”

‘A Christmas Duet’ Was Filmed in Ladner Village

A Christmas Duet was filmed in Canada, including Ladner Village. The movie was filmed in July, The Delta Optimist shared, and also in June according to Instagram posts. Areas near the community police station were transformed into snow-filled scenes despite the warm weather.

Location manager David Fullerton told The Delta Optimist that they wanted a town that could resemble a small New England town, and Ladner was just that.

Chaley Rose shared this photo from June. She wrote: “Were shooting a @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie. Tell your moms we said “you’re welcome.” #ChristmasDuet.”

Meet The Cast for ‘A Christmas Duet’

Chaley Rose stars as Averie. Her credits include Holiday Heist, Lucifer, Dinner for Two, Code Black, Filthy Preppy Teen$ (Tarcher), Nashville (Zoey Dalton for 28 episodes), Stitchers, 36 Saints, Anger Management, and more.

Rome Flynn stars as Jesse. He has a big role on How to Get Away with Murder as Gabriel Maddox. His other credits include The Haves and the Have Nots (RK for 31 episodes), The Bold and the Beautiful (Zende Forrester Dominguez for 190 episodes), and more.

Teryl Rothery stars as Phyllis. Teryl likely looks very familiar to you. Her TV and film appearances include Mortal Sins, Andre, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Masterminds, Best in Show, Whisper, Video Voyeur, The Book of Ruth, Twelve Days of Christmas Eve, iZombie, Supernatural, The X-Files, Jeremiah, The Killing, Outer Limits, Arrow, Travelers, The Good Doctor, Stargate SG-1, The Collector, The Guard, and more. She was on A Bramble House Christmas in November 2017. Last November she starred in Hallmark’s A Road to Christmas.

Mike Dopud, pictured above left, stars as Dan. His credits include Power (Jason Micic for 14 episodes), A Million Little Things, The Predator, The 100 (Michael Vinson), Deadpool 2, The X-Files, Caught, iZombie (AK Fortesan), Arrow (Viktor), Sweet Virginia, The Strain, Dark Matter (Arax), 2047: Virtual Revolution, Christmas Truce, Cedar Cove (Roy Mcafee), Strange Empire (Red), Are You My Daughter?, Love You to Death, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Continuum (Stefan Jaworski), Arctic Air, Motive, Mistresses (Olivier), Covert Affairs, Halo 4 (General Black), Stargate Universe (Varro), Smallville, Durham County, Battlestar Galactica (Gage), Kaya, Stargate SG1, The Outer Limits, and more.

Lane Edwards (above, center) stars as Marshall. His credits include Redemption, Death of a Cheerleader, The Twilight Zone, Wedding of Dreams, Garage Sale Mystery, The Perfect Bride, Colony, Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, The Sweetest Christmas, Riverdale, Summer of Dreams, Zoo, UnREAL, Supernatural, Falling Skies, Delete, Baby Sellers, Motive, Stargate Universe, and more.

Chiara Zanni (above right) stars as Susie. Her credits include many voice roles, Valley of the Boom (Sheila), Christmas Pen Pals, Harvest Love, Garage Sale Mystery, Ms. Matched, LoliRock, About a Girl (Amy), Good Luck Chuck, Trophy Wife, A Fairy Tale Christmas, Edgemont (Maggie), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Brenda M. Crichlow (Patti Davis)

Reese Alexander (Rob Davis)

Alex Zahara (Arnold)

Audrey Wise Alvarez (Emma Roth)

Jaycie Dotin (Erin Roth)

Jay Hindle (Mark Roth)

Sarah Hayward (Miss Edith)

Andy Thompson (Mr. Vignau)

Rob Morton (Lumber Mill Owner)

Liza Huget (Doctor)

Corina Akeson (Mrs. Tillis)

Sarah Surh (Ms. Barrish)

Elijah Silva (Chestnut Vendor)

Melissa Howell (Caroler)

Miriam Davidson (Caroler)

Zu-Wen Wang (Carole

Here are some more photos from the movie.

