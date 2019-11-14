Hallmark’s ‘A Christmas Miracle’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with A Christmas Miracle, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘A Christmas Miracle’

A Christmas Miracle premieres tonight, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., Nov. 26 at 11 a.m., Dec. 3 at 1:06 a.m., Dec. 4 at 7 a.m., Dec. 9 at 11:03 p.m., Dec. 14 at 5 a.m., Dec. 19 at 3 p.m., Dec. 24 at 3 a.m., Dec. 27 at 5 a.m., and Dec. 30 at 5 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Ever-optimistic single mom Emma Sanderson is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for the lifestyle magazine at which she has landed a temporary job. While following her lead on the story, Emma discovers unexpected romance with a supportive colleague and takes it upon herself to bring about a Christmas miracle for a lonely street musician.”

‘A Christmas Miracle’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in Canada. Darnell shared the following photo from the filming and tagged it as being in Vancouver, Canada.

The movie started shooting in late August, Parade reported.

Tamera Mowry-Housley's Hallmark movie, A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE, is shooting now in Vancouver (under non-holiday working title, which is why I missed it). Mowry-Housley is also producing and says the story is about, "an aspiring writer wants to start a new life with her son." pic.twitter.com/QqmVNHLGrn — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 5, 2019

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

Mowrey Housely wrote: “I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to star and produce my first @hallmarkchannel #Christmas film. I have always loved the positive message #Hallmark movies portray. What a dream to be a part of this film from the beginning. “A Christmas Miracle” is filled with so much heart, warmth, strength and love. Meet Emma and Marcus played by @sincerelybrooksdarnell🎄 You can catch it on #Hallmark on November 14th at 9pm EST!”

And here’s a picture from the first day on the set.

Darnell wrote: “Just touched down in Vancouver to shoot our movie! Who is ‘our’? Stay tuned!!!” He later shared this photo:

The Cast for ‘A Christmas Miracle’

Tamera Mowry-Housley stars as Emma. Her many credits include Melissa & Joey, Daytime Divas, Redemption of a Dog, Christmas Angel, Things We Do for Love (Lourdes), Roommates (Hope), Family Guy, Strong Medicine (Dr. Kayla Thornton), Detention (Orangejella), Sister Sister (Tamera Campbell for 119 episodes), The Adventures of Hyperman (Emma), and much more.

Mowry-Housley is an executive producer for the movie too. She told TV Insider: “I definitely wanted to make sure the film was diverse. That is a reflection of my life. I am biracial. I work on The Real, where we talk about how representation matters, and having that power of choosing the cast, I wanted to make sure we had that… I also wanted to make sure I was a mom. I love being a mom. That is by far one of my favorite roles.”

Brooks Darnell stars as Marcus. His previous credits include The Young and the Restless (Dr. Nate Hastings for 65 episodes), Shadowhunters (Charlie), Nothing Personal, Total Recall, and more.

Barry Bostwick stars as Santa Dean. His previous credits include Sherlock by M. Watson (an upcoming TV series), The Roommates, Worst Extra Ever (Milt Hamilton), Christmas in Louisiana, The Goldbergs, Santa Girl, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (George), Milo Murphy’s Law, Still the King (Coy), A Mermaid’s Tale, Inside the Extras Studio, Murder?, American Dad!, Cougar Town (Roger), Research (Dr. Rust), Phineas and Ferb, Til Death, Ugly Betty, Law & Order SVU (Oliver Gates), Spin City (mayor), War and Remembrance (Lady Aster), Dads (Rick), and much, much more.

Gabriel Jacob-Cross (pictured above with Tamera Mowry-Housley), stars as Tyler. He already has a lot of credits to his name for being a young actor. He’ll be in Snowpiercer coming to TV in 2020. He’s also been on The Man in the High Castle, The InBetween, and Legion.

Also starring in the movie are:

Kendall Cross (Valerie)

Tara Wilson (Nancy)

Nathan Witte (Barry)

Anna Van Hooft (Cissy)

Rebecca Staab (Miss Hennessy)

Peter Shinkoda (Dennis)

Stefania Indelicato (Carol)

Kurt Long (Henry)

Nicole Anthony (Mrs. Waltoff)

Natalie Von Rotsburg (Annie)

Benita Ha (Sarah)

Winson Won (Karl)

Matt Fentiman (Mail Room Staff)

Everick Golding (John)

Mackenzie Gray (Paul)

Gordon Cormier (Jacob)

Karly Warkentin (Waitress)

Justin Lacey (Delivery Man)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

