Hallmark’s ‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is continuing its Christmas TV movie series with A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres. You know Christmas is just around the corner when Hallmark starts its long-awaited season of holiday movies. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (not in Canada), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas premieres tonight, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m., Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., Nov. 18 at 1:06 a.m., Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., Nov. 21 at 11:03 p.m., Nov. 22 at 9 p.m., Nov. 28 at 3:09 a.m., Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., Dec. 6 at 5 p.m., and Dec. 10 at 1:06 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past.”

‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas was filmed in Canada. According to IMDb, filming locations included Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Canada. Yes, the storyline might take place in Virginia, but it was actually filmed in beautiful Canada.

The movie was originally called “A Christmas Bride” (the name of the book on which it’s based.) It was filmed in September, which is later in the year than many Hallmark movies are filmed for Christmas.

One of the locations was filmed on First Avenue in Steveston.

@WhatsFilming it's beginning to look like Christmas in steveston or it's just a movie set 🤔🤔 #yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/MrZKitlYwk — Keren🍁 (@xoKeren) September 22, 2019

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos. These were shared on Instagram by Ayres.

And here’s another set of behind-the-scenes pictures.

Benjamin Ayres (https://t.co/sWjKHHGRuD) shared some behind-the-scenes shots of A BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS, filming now for Hallmark, near Vancouver. The Rachael Leigh Cook co-starring movie is set to debut November 7 on Hallmark Channel. pic.twitter.com/IqLnlXThhG — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 15, 2019

The Cast for ‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’

Rachael Leigh Cook stars as Willow. She recently also starred on Hallmark’s Vineyard movie series and on Frozen in Love in January 2018. Her many other credits include She’s All That, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Josie and the Pussycats, All I Wanna Do, Blow Dry, House of Yes, Living Out Loud, Get Carter, The Big Empty, Into the West, Psych, Perception, and more. She lives in LA with her husband, Daniel Gillies, and three-year-old daughter Charlotte and two-year-old son Theo.

Benjamin Ayres stars as David. He has a long history in both TV and movies. He recently starred in Unless, which premiered in the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. He currently stars on Saving Hope and Hallmark’s Chronicle Mysteries. He’s also known for his role as “Cancer Cowboy” in the CBC series jPod, and he’s starred in Dan for Mayor, Less than Kind, Love By Chance, Battlestar Galactica, Bitten, Lost Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Flashpoint, Combat Hospital, Diamond, Impact, Falling for Vermont, and Smallville.

Lina Renna is pictured above. She stars as Natalie Lyndon. She recently starred in the Netflix series Another Life. She also starred in Lifetime’s Sweet Mountain Christmas, which just aired a couple of weeks ago. She’s also starring in Noelle, which is coming out later this year on Disney Plus.

Lina posts the sweetest photos on her Instagram, like the one above. Her other credits include The 100 (young Madi), A Mother on the Edge, A Twist of Christmas, Life Sentence, Christmas Princess, Somewhere Between, The Winter Song, Christmas List, Murder She Baked, and more.

Christie Burke, Herbert Duncanson, and Jesse Moss are pictured above.

Burke stars as Juni Peterson. Her credits include Darrow Mysteries, Beyond the Woods, Ascension, The Murders, Summer in the City, Van Helsing, Strange Empire (Miss Logan), Falling Skies (Elise), and more.

Moss stars as Austin Boyle. His credits include Morning Show Mysteries, Nina’s World, The Hollow, Ghost Wars (Norm Waters), Moonlight in Vermont, Still/Born, Murder She Baked, iZombie, Supernatural, A Gift of Miracles, Cedar Cove (Ian Rendall), Whistler (Quinn), Firehouse Tales (Red/voice), The Dead Zone (Josh), Trollz, and lots of voice roles.

Duncanson stars as the minister who marries Juni and Austin. He’s had a lot of special roles on shows like The Man in the High Castle, iZombie, Supergirl, The Good Doctor, The Flash, Stargate, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Chilton Crane (Pam)

Jill Teed (Linda)

Linden Banks (Mark)

Billy Wickman (Garrett)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Robert)

Kazumi Evans (Tasha)

Kelly-Ruth Mercier (Mrs Sachs)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘Over the Moon in Love’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos