Hallmark’s ‘Check Inn to Christmas’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Check Inn to Christmas, starring Rachel Boston, Wes Brown, and Richard Karn. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Check Inn to Christmas premieres Tuesday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 6 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., Dec. 23 at 12:06 a.m., Dec. 15 at 11:30 p.m., and Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When New York City lawyer Julia Crawley returns to her Rocky Mountain hometown and her family’s lovely inn for the holidays, she finds herself at the center of a generations-old feud with the family that runs the town’s other inn. As the ongoing competition between the two inns escalates, “forbidden” romance blossoms between Julia and Ryan Mason, whose family runs the inn that is her family’s big competitor.”

‘Check Inn to Christmas’ Was Filmed in Utah

Check Inn to Christmas was filmed in Utah, which is also where the movie takes place.

Rachel Boston and Wes Brown both sharing snaps from CHECK INN TO CHRISTMAS filming site in Utah today, including Boston's sweet shout out to Richard Karn, who plays her dad in the film. And this silly (and hopefully joke-y) makeup trailer pic from Brown. pic.twitter.com/jA87eRbybV — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 25, 2019

The movie was filmed in September, Boston shared in an Instagram post.

During filming, she shared this photo from Utah.

Anna White wrote the movie.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

Meet The Cast for ‘Check Inn to Christmas’

Rachel Boston stars as Julia. In June she starred on Hallmark’s The Last Bridesmaid and was in the 2018 movie A Christmas in Tennesse. She was also in the January 2017 movie A Rose for Christmas.

Her many credits include The Good Doctor, Christmas in Angel Falls, A Rose for Christmas, Stop the Wedding, Witches of East End (Ingrid), Ice Sculpture Christmas, A Ring by Spring, Black Marigolds, In Plain Sight (Det. Abigail Chaffee), Scoundrels (Tanya), The Ex List (Daphne), ER, 7th Heaven, American Dreams, and more.

Rachel Boston’s parents and grandmother make cameo appearances in the movie too.

Boston’s parents Brenda and Terry Boston, along with her 101-year-old grandmother Elvia Billingsley, all made cameos, Times Free Press shared. Boston said Billingsley was on the set for two days and had a lot of fun.

Wes Brown stars as Ryan. He was just recently in Hallmark’s Over the Moon in Love and he was in Wedding at Graceland in June.

He was born in Fort Worth and raised in Baton Rouge. His big break was with Glory Road. Then he relocated to LA and landed a role on We Are Marshall as Ian McShane’s son. He’s known for his role on True Blood, where he played former football player Luke, who had a vengeance against vampires. He’s also had roles on CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Trauma, 90210, Hart of Dixie, Private Practice, Twin Peaks, Once Upon a Time (Gaston), Beach Girls, Deception, and more. For Hallmark, he’s starred on June in January, Love Begins, Love’s Resounding Courage, Shadow on the Mesa, Love under the Stars, and Christmas Cookies. He recently starred in Hallmark’s Graceland series of movies along with Under the Autumn Moon last fall.

Richard Karn stars as Tim. In 2017 he was in Hallmark’s Christmas in Mississippi. His many credits include PEN15, Horse Camp, Amanda and the Fox, Find Your Future Reality, The Bold and the Beautiful, Detroiters, Christmas Land, In Gayle We Trust, Ctrl (Arthur), Snow Buddies, Mr. Blue Sky, Home Improvement (Al – the role he might be best known for.)

Christopher Cousins stars as Bill. His credits include LA’s Finest, 911, The Gifted, Caretakers, UnREAL (Gary), The Exorcist (Peter), Training Day, Designated Survivor, Bosch (Martin), CSI, Code Black, The Vampire Diaries (Joshua Parker), Glee (Superintendent Bob Harris), Matador (Llewyn), Draft Day, Revolution (Victor Doyle), Twisted, CSI, Major Crimes, Chicago Fire, Breaking Bad (Ted Beneke), The Defenders, Law & Order: LA, Terriers, One Life to Live (Cain Rogan), Lipstick Jungle, Vanished, American Dreams, Opposite Sex, Stargate SG-1, Another World (Greg Houston), and more.

Also starring are:

Tim Reid (Blake)

Anna Daines (Lexi)

Nicole Duke (inn guest)

John Forker (hot chocolate vendor)

Charla Bocchicchio (Sandra)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

