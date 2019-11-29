Hallmark’s Thanksgiving ‘Christmas at the Plaza’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Christmas at the Plaza, starring Elizabeth Henstridge and Ryan Paevey. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed (yes, part of it was really filmed in New York), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Christmas at the Plaza premieres Thursday, November 28 (on Thanksgiving Day) at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Saturday Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., Dec. 8 at 12 p.m., Dec. 12 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 22 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 2 a.m., and Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern. (The movie was originally scheduled to air on November 29 but it was moved up a day.)

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “With Christmas approaching in New York City, Jessica, an archival historian enmeshed in a declining romantic relationship, is hired to create an exhibition honoring the history of Christmas at The Plaza Hotel. There, she meets Nick, a handsome decorator who’s been commissioned to deck out the iconic landmark. When they’re paired together to prepare the exhibition, they wind up enjoying a host of holiday traditions together and find themselves falling for each other. Tensions soon rise as Jessica must figure out her romantic priorities and decide with whom she’ll ultimately spend Christmas at The Plaza.”

‘Christmas at the Plaza’ Was Filmed in Canada and in New York

Christmas at the Plaza was filmed in September, and parts of the movie were filmed in New York while other parts were filmed in Canada, including Winnipeg. Soaps in Depth noted that Paevey shared some photos from New York City on Instagram while filming, including the grand entrance to the Hotel. But he also filmed some scenes that were tagged in Canada.

This video was tagged in Winnipeg, Canada on September 8.

Paevey says in this video below that he was filming the movie in the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The video shows the entry lobby including a tree with 5,000 lights and 500 ornaments.

In the movie, Nick’s grandparents met at the famous champagne bar. He says Sinatra used to sing there. The hotel’s Oak Room is also featured in the movie.

In fact, The Plaza in New York is advertising this movie as part of their package experience. You can stay at the hotel and book a “Hallmark Channel Experience” that includes cozying up to Christmas at the Plaza and experiencing the movie firsthand.

The package includes Hallmark Christmas movies available in-room, hot chocolate and popcorn delivery, and a custom-made Christmas at the Plaza tree topper based on the film. The offer’s available year-round, not just during Christmas.

As Ryan Paevey Network notes, the movie was first filmed in New York City, and then some of the filming continued in Winnipeg.

Filming wrapped in late September.

Meet The Cast for ‘Christmas at the Plaza’

Elizabeth Henstridge stars as Jessica Cooper. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Jenna Simmons on Agents of SHIELD. Her other credits include Penn Zero, Wolves at the Door, Reach Me, Shelter, Hollyoaks, and more.

Ryan Paevey stars as Nick Perrelli. He starred in August in Hallmark’s A Summer Romance. He starred as Detective Nathan West on General Hospital and played the title role in the 2016 Hallmark movie: Unleashing Mr. Darcy, along with starring on Harvest Love. He’s an outdoors enthusiast when he’s not acting. On his days off, he likes to cliff jump and find other adventures. According to his bio “sitting still is not an option.” He also loves all things tech and video games and was featured in Christina Aguilera’s music video Your Body. He recently starred in Hallmark’s From Friend to Fiance.

Bruce Davison stars as Reginald Brookwater. His credits include The Gift of Christmas, Along Came the Devil 2, The Son, The Great Alaskan Race, Forgive Me, Blindspot, The Fosters (Stewart Adams), Kingdom (Ron Prince), Sequestered (Ray Ferman), Those Who Kill (Howard Burgess), Last Resort (Adm. Arthur Shepard), Castle, General Hospital (Wilhelm), Ghost Whisperer (Josh Bedford), Knight Rider (Charles Graiman in 2008-2009), Close to Home (Doug), The L Word, The Triangle, Kingdom Hospital (Dr. Stegman), The Practice (Scott Wallace), Seinfeld (Wyck), Star Trek Voyager, Harry and the Hendersons (George Henderson), Hunter (Captain Wyler), V (1985, John Langley), and much more.

Julia Duffy stars as Amanda Clark. Her credits include Shameless, Adoptable, Looking, All She Wishes, The League, Passions (Mother Superior), Drake & Josh, Reba (Mrs. Hodge), Grace Under Fire, Baby Talk, Designing Women (Allison Sugarbaker), The Mommies (Barb), Newhart (Stephanie Vanderkellen), The Love Boat (Sandy/Paula), Wizards and Warriors, and much more.

Rebecca Street stars as Marie. Her credits include House of Cards, Snow White III, The Bold and the Beautiful, Jawbreaker, Lonely Hearts, The Young and the Restless (Jessica Blair Abbott), LA Law, Remington Steele, and more.

Tom Young stars at Nick Sr. His credits include A Desperate Road, Christmas in Tennessee, A Mother’s Love, Sorry for Your Loss, The Hitman Never Dies, Wait Till Helen Comes, Two Drags and a King, Juliana & the Medicine Fish, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Karen Holness (Cassidy)

David Lafontaine (Dennis Park)

Nelson Wong (Kenny Kwan)

Wanda Cannon (Lana)

Adam Hurtig (Jeremy Brookwater)

Emilea Wilson (Alicia)

Gerardo Gismondi (Max)

Stephanie Sy (Desiree)

John Lowe (Franklin Collins)

Brenda Gorlick (Mrs. Collins)

Paula Potosky (Mother)

Olivia Rattanathongsay (Six-Year-Old Laurel)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

