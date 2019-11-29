Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Evergreen 3: Tidings of Joy’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Countdown to Christmas TV movie series the day after Thanksgiving with Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, starring Maggie Lawson and Paul Greene. This is the third in the Evergreen movie series. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed (hint: not in Vermont), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy premieres Friday, November 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., Dec. 10 at 8 a.m., Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., Dec. 20 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 28 at 4 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “As the town searches for a rumored Christmas Time Capsule, a skeptical writer arrives in Evergreen to get the story on the town’s “too-good-to-be-true” Christmas-fever.”

‘Christmas in Evergreen 3’ Was Filmed in Canada

Christmas in Evergreen 3 was filmed in Canada. According to IMDb, the locations included Burnaby Village Museum in Burnaby, which is a stand-in for Evergreen, Vermont, and Vancouver.

Christmas in Evergreen 2 was also filmed in Burnaby Village Museum.

Burnaby Village Museum’s description on TripAdvisor reads:

Where History Comes to Life – Stroll down the streets of our 1920s community. Period costumed townsfolk welcome visitors and give demonstrations in the homes, businesses and shops. Visitors can feel the heat of the fire as the blacksmith works at the forge, hear the rhythm of the platen press at the Burnaby Post, smell freshly ground coffee in the General Store, be a 1920s student in a one-room schoolhouse, watch the tinsmith cut, crimp & curl flat sheets of tin into useful household items. Everyone is welcome to take a ride on the 1912 CW Parker Carousel, explore the restored 1912 Interurban Tram, and enjoy a treat in the Ice Cream Parlour. The Village is open seasonally (Spring Break in March, Summer Season- early May to Labour Day, and Heritage Christmas-late November to early January) and year-round for pre-booked groups and programs.”

There were some rainy day shoots in Deer Lake Park near Vancouver in September.

The cast of Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN EVERGREEN: TIDINGS OF JOY endured rainy, outdoor shoots overnight in Deer Lake Park, near Vancouver. Stars Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard and Paul Greene all shared some shots. pic.twitter.com/1MD8axi1Po — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 14, 2019

This photo from Greene was shared in Vancouver.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

The second-to-last scene is below.

Here are even more behind-the-scenes photos.

The original Christmas in Evergreen was also filmed in Burnaby Village Museum, but that wasn’t the only location used. Some of the specific locations where the movie was filmed include Clayburn Village in Abbotsford, Deer Lake Park in Burnaby, Burnaby Village Museum at Deer Lake Park, a school in Clayburn Village, Burnaby in BC, Langley in BC, and Hopcott Farms Weddings and Events in Pitt Meadows.

Burnaby Village Museum seems magical any time you visit, even without a Hallmark movie.

Meet The Cast for ‘Christmas in Evergreen 3’

Paul Greene stars as Ben. He’s starred in Do No Harm, Wicked Wicked Games, Freddie, CSI NY, Shark, The Wedding Bells, Eastwick, and more. He’s also been in many Hallmark movies. In his spare time, he’s a pilot, musician, and photographer. He was in A Wish for Christmas on Hallmark in 2016 and is especially well known for his role on When Calls the Heart.

Maggie Lawson stars as Katie. She was on The Story of Us on Hallmark in October. Maggie has a long list of credits to her name, including My Favorite Wedding, The Ranch, The Great Indoors, Angel from Hell, Spivak, Two and a Half Men, Psych (Juliet O’Hara), Back in the Game, Justified, Crumbs, ER, Party of Five, Felicity, Hostile Makeover, Cheats, Pleasantville, Cleaner, and more. She’s the cofounder of the Tiger Frances Foundation, a nonprofit to end animal abuse and help animals find loving homes.

Holly Robinson Peete stars as Michelle. She has a long and successful history, including appearing in TV and films like Chicago Fire (Tamara Jones), Angel of Christmas, Instant Mom, Mike & Molly (Christina), Blue, RuPaul’s Drag U, 21 Jump Street, The Bridget Show, Love Inc. (Clea), Like Family (Tanya Ward), One on One (Stacy), For Your Love (Malena Ellis/Melena Ellis), Strong Medicine, The Jacksons: An American Dream, 21 Jump Street (Judy Hoffs), Booker, and more. She also stars in Meet the Peetes on Hallmark.

Barbara Niven stars as Carol. She’s in many Hallmark productions, including a series regular on Chesapeake Shores and was in the Christmas in Evergreen movie series. In February she was in Love on the Menu. Her many credits include Crossword Mysteries, Murder She Baked, Hamlet’s Ghost, A Christmas Detour, Cedar Cove (Peggy), Parks and Recreation, The M Word, A Perfect Ending, Gabe the Cupid Dog, My Mother’s Secret, Back to the Horn, Let’s Make a Deal, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Eli Stone, Charmed, ER, One Life to Live (Liz Coleman Reynolds), Pensacola: Wings of Gold (Kate), Silk Stalkings (Evelyn), Depraved, and much more. She was recently on Love Takes Flight on Hallmark earlier this year.

Rukiya Bernard stars as Hannah. In January she starred in Hallmark’s One Winter Proposal. Her other credits include Van Helsing, Stagers, Christmas in Evergreen, Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow, The Gourmet Detective, Ungodly Acts, Accidental Obsession, Just the Way You Are, Supernatural, Proof, Intruders, Witches of East End, R.L. Stine’s Haunting Hour, Wonder, The Cabin in the Woods, Tooth Fair, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and more.

Ashley Williams stars as Allie. She was just in Hallmark’s Holiday Hearts. Williams was born November 1978 in New York and she’s a frequent Hallmark movie star, most recently starring in Love on a Limb on Hallmark. Her other credits on TV and film include Aardvark, Girls, 6 Love Stories, The Jim Gaffigan Show (Jeannie Gaffigan), October Kiss, Bad Hurt, A Most Violent Year, Lovesick, How I Met Your Mother (Victoria), The Good Wife, Wedding Band, Christmas in the City, Sequin Raze, Royal Pains, CSI, The Mentalist, Warehouse 13 (Sally Stukowski), The Protector, Love Bites, Retired at 35, Saving Grace (Amanda Dewey), Novel Adventures (Lizzie McKenzie), Side Order of Life (Becca), Psych, Huff (Alyssa), E-Ring (Beth Wilkerson), Monk, Good Morning Miami (Dylan Messinger), and more. She’s in the Christmas in Evergreen series and starred in last year’s Northern Lights of Christmas, one of the best 2018 movies.

Jill Wagner stars as Lisa. She was in Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses. She has starred in many Hallmark productions, including Pearl in Paradise, the 2017 Hallmark Christmas movie Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Christmas in Evergreen 2, and Mystery 101. Wagner has a long list of credits to her name, including Handcrafted America, Wipeout, A Harvest Wedding, Teen Wolf, Wolf Watch, Christmas Cookies, Autumn Dreams, Punk’d, Splinter, and more. She honors her father, a veteran, by traveling overseas to support the troops. She’s also involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and her own Jill’s Closet for a Cure, which has raised thousands.

Also starring in the movie are:

Colin Lawrence (Thomas)

Marlon Kazadi (David)

Antonio Cayonne (Ellio t Lee )

Patty McCormack (Nan)

Keith Martin Gordey (Nick)

Malcolm Stewart (Joe Shaw )

Chris Cope (Ezra)

Michelle Martin (Megan)

Laura Soltis (Pam McConnell )

Daryl Shuttleworth (Henry)

Addyson Applin (Young Carol)

Kristi Mcmullan (Young Carol’s Mom)

Denis Kyzmin (Young Carol’s Dad)

Kesen Shongu (Young Hannah)

Taiwo Uthman (Young Thomas)

Charell Bonds (Young Hannah’s Mom)

Trae Jaxen (Young Hannah’s Dad)

Niki Wipf (Younger Nan )

Brandon Vick (Younger Nick)

Ray Crowth (Ticket Taker)

Geoff Greenleaf (Himself)

Jacqueline Robbins (Cooper Twins #1)

Joyce Robbins (Cooper Twins #2)

Taio (Brutus)

Gidget (Max)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘The Mistletoe Secret’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast