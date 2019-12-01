Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Rome’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Christmas in Rome, starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page. Lacey Chabert is a Hallmark fan favorite, so this is definitely going to be a great movie to watch. Are you ready to sit in front of a warm fire with a cup of hot cocoa and watch this delightful Hallmark film? Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Christmas in Rome premieres Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 12 at 4 p.m., Dec. 16 at 6 a.m., Dec. 21 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 25 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Lacey Chabert plays an independent-minded American tour guide named Angela, who is fired from her job in Rome just before Christmas. She crosses paths with an American executive named Oliver (Page), who wants to buy a high-end Italian ceramics company. Oliver hires Angela to be his tour guide around the Eternal City, as the owner of the ceramics company won’t sell it to him until he learns “the heart and soul of Rome.” But is there another heart and soul that he may win?”

‘Christmas in Rome’ Was Filmed in Italy

Christmas in Rome was filmed right on location in Rome, Italy, with some scenes also filmed in Bucharest, Romania, according to IMDb. Romania is the main location listed by Castel Film Studios. Hallmark has filmed numerous movies in Romania, including Royal Matchmaker in 2018 and Christmas at the Palace last year.

BH Courier reported that Brad Krevoy produced not only Christmas in Rome in Bucharest, but also Netflix’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby around the same time in April and May.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from the filming.

And of course there was a baking scene.

Everyone had a lot of fun.

Meet The Cast for ‘Christmas in Rome’

Lacey Chabert stars as Angela. In February her movie Love Romance and Chocolate premiered, which was filmed in Belgium. She’s also the lead in Hallmark’s Crossword Mysteries. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more. Most recently, she starred in Hallmark’s Love on Safari.

Sam Page stars as Oliver. He was recently on Hallmark’s The Story of Us. In August he starred in My One & Only. At one point, he juggled three recurring arcs on Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, and Greek simultaneously. His other impressive credits include Gossip Girl, Switched at Birth, House of Cards, Living on Video, The Bold Type, Scandal, The Mindy Project, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Necessary Roughness, Last Resort, Up All Night, The Event, Castle, Lie to Me, Shark, Red Line, Falling Up, Self/less, Caught, The Tiger Hunter, American Dreams, 7th Heaven, Popular, Point Pleasant, All My Children, and more. Some fans think he looks a lot like Casey Scott, who plays Kevin Keller on Riverdale. (They do look like they could be brothers.)

Also starring in the movie are:

Franco Nero (Luigi Forlinghetti)

Holly Hayes (Margaret Fletcher)

Bryan Bounds (Jack Fletcher)

Fernanda Diniz (Francesca Gianella)

Petar Cvirn (Pietro Gianella)

Natasha Estelle Pepper (Estelle Burns)

Francesca de Martini (Sofia Forlinghetti)

Simone Spinazze (Tomasso Toffino)

Dragos Olaru (Luca)

Cleo Demetriou (Betty)

Clara Ciobanu (Monica Gianella)

Nathan Clough (Joey Princer)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

