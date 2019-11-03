Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Scavenger Hunt’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Christmas Scavenger Hunt, starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Christmas Scavenger Hunt’

Christmas Scavenger Hunt premieres Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on Hallmark. Encores will air Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m., Nov. 12 at 10 p.m., Nov. 13 at 6 a.m., Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., Dec. 9 at 4 a.m., Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Belinda (Kim Shaw) heads back to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex, Dustin (McGarry), at the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt.”

Wanting to hold a Christmas scavenger hunt of your own? You can find some ideas on the downloadable form in the iMom blog here.

‘Christmas Scavenger Hunt’ Was Filmed in Canada

Christmas Scavenger Hunt was filmed in different locations in Canada, including Carleton Place, Mississippi Mills, Pakenham, and Almonte, Inside Ottawa Valley shared. The movie was filmed in March and April.

Carleton Place is in Eastern Ontario, about 46 kilometers west of downtown Ottawa. The small town has a population of 10,644 as of 2016.

Mississippi Mills is a town in Ontario, located in Lanark Country. It has a population of 13,163 as of 2016. Almonte is a former mill town in Ontario that is now a ward of Mississippi Mills. Pakenham, Canada is also located in Ontario.

The majority of the filming was in Almonte, Inside Ottawa Valley shared. The film’s production company, Broadview Pictures, is based in Ottawa and all the crew members are from Ontario.

The towns’ residents were excited about the movie. Mississippi Mills offered a free screening.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

The Cast for ‘Christmas Scavenger Hunt’

Kevin McGarry stars as Dustin. You may know him as the new mountie on When Calls the Heart. In January, he starred in Hallmark’s Winter Love Story. He also recently appeared in Winter Castle. His many previous credits include Man Seeking Woman, Heartland, Private Eyes, Open Heart, Murdoch Mysteries, Signed Sealed and Delivered, Being Erica, Turn the Beat Around, Fifth Sun, Love Bites, and more.

Kim Shaw stars as Belinda. Her many credits include Saving Hope (Dr. Cassie Williams), Chicago PD, Murder at the Mansion, Rent-an-Elf, NCIS, Anger Management, Audrey, I Just Want My Pants Back, Royal Pains, Glory Daze, Cupid, and much more.

Tom Arnold stars as Carl. His many credits include Undateable John, 3 Days with Dad, NICS: New Orleans, Aussie Girl, Trailer Park Boys, Children’s Hospital, The Curse of Downers Grove, Workaholics, Sin City Saints (Kevin), The First Family (VP Arthur Crandall), Psych, Easy to Assemble, Sons of Anarchy, A Christmas Wedding Tail, ER, The Replacements, A Christmas Proposal, The Tom Show, General Hospital (Billy “Baggs” Boggs), Tom, The Jackie Thomas Show, Roseanne (Arnie Thomas), and much more.

Pip Dwyer is pictured above with Tom Arnold. She stars as Jennie. Her credits include The Matchmaker Mysteries, Suits, Creeped Out, Trapped, Season for Love, It (Sharon), The Christmas Cure, Orphan Black, 11.22.63, Charles Goes on a Date (Lexi), and more.

Matt Raymond stars as Dex. Just starting out in acting, his credits include A Teacher (where he plays Devin for four episodes in 2020), Anne, The Rick Mercer Report, Dust, Kim’s Convenience, and Heroes Reborn in 2015 where he was the “floating boy.”

Matt Stefiuk and Kathryn Kohut are pictured above.

Matt Stefiuk stars as Jason. His credits include The Truth About Christmas, The Detectives, Twisted, A Deadly Vendetta, Gutshot, Precious Things, Real Detective, Tell the World, Fatal Vows, Clown, Cinderfella, Chance, Crossing Nirvana, Bethune, and more. He’s also a stand-up comedian.

Kathryn Kohut stars as Faith. She’s also starring in A Merry Holiday, Love at Look Lodge, and Kitty Mammas in the coming year.

Also starring in the movie are:

Greg Ellwand (James)

John Welch (Logan)

Janice Mendes (Margaret)

Tim Parogosh (Dennis)

Tanya Bevan (Allison)

Richard Nash (Coggins)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘Over the Moon in Love’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos