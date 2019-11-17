Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Under the Stars’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Christmas Under the Stars, starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Christmas Under the Stars premieres Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., Nov. 23 at 10:03 p.m., Nov. 29 at 6 p.m., Dec. 8 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., Dec. 21 at 4 p.m., Dec. 24 at 8 p.m., and Dec. 31 at 8 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others.”

‘Christmas Under the Stars’ Was Filmed in Canada

Christmas Under the Stars was filmed in Canada, according to a video clip of Reeser that Wardrobe Girls (who work on Hallmark movies) shared while filming. This clip was tagged in Langley, British Columbia.

And here’s another scene in Langley:

The movie is based on Rikk Dunlap’s book, “The Christmas Tree Lot,” Chicago Tribune shared. Dunlap has a fascinating story himself, having lost his job at 56. He’s now 57 and a maintenance worker at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. He’s lived in the Chicago region since he was a child. His book was inspired by a Christmas tree popup shop that opens in Richton Park every year. He said there’s a lot of himself in the character Nick. He said when he wrote the book, he had just lost a job after working 37 years at an engineering firm, he told the Chicago Tribune. Today he works indoors on plumbing and electrical issues.

Here are some more fun behind-the-scenes photos.

What’s Filming also lists Abbotsford (Montrose Avenue) and Vancouver (330 West Pender Street) as filming locations. Here are some film notices.

@WhatsFilming sorry about the late post or if anyone has already posted, just got back from the states. Thought I'd share pic.twitter.com/mnobnqXh0s — Joanne Vangrootheest (@Jeweleddragon69) August 8, 2019

And here are more behind-the-scenes pictures.

Meet The Cast for ‘Christmas Under the Stars’

Jesse Metcalfe stars as Nick. He’s perhaps best known for his lead role in Chesapeake Shores. He recently starred in Christmas Next Door in 2017. He has many other credits to his name, including Dallas (Christopher Ewing), Passions, Desperate Housewives, John Tucker Must Die, God’s Not Dead 2, Insanitarium, The Other End of the Line, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, The Tortured, The Chase, Dead Rising, Smallville, and more.

Autumn Reeser stars as Julie. She was just in Hallmark’s All Summer Long in August and in Love on the Menu in February. She was in another food-themed movie in August 2018 called Season for Love. She has many credits to her name, including recently finishing Amazon’s Salvation and starring in The Arrangement. Her many credits also include Sully (a Clint Eastwood movie in which she starred opposite Tom Hanks), Valley of the Bones, Dead Trigger, Kill ‘Em All (opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme), Last Resort, The Whispers, Entourage (Lizzie Grant), No Ordinary Family, The O.C., Valentine, Pushing Daisies, Ghost Whisperer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek Voyager, CSI, Hawaii Five-O, Human Target, Raising the Bar, So Undercover (with Miley Cyrus), The Big Bang, Smokin’ Aces 2, Lost Boys 2, and more.

Clarke Peters stars as Clem. His many credits include His Dark Materials (Dr. Carne), Love Is (Wiser Yasir), Bulletproof (Ronald Pike), An Acceptable Loss, Chance (Carl), The Deuce, The Blacklist: Redemption, Jericho (Ralph Coates), Underground, The Tunnel (Sonny), Partners in Crime, Forever, The Divide (Isaiah), Treme (Albert), Person of Interest (Alonzo), Doctor Who: Dreamland, Holby City (Derek), Damages (Dave), The Wire (Det. Lester Freamon), Night & Day (Gabriel), The Corner, and more.

Anthony Bolognese (pictured above with Clarke Peters) stars as Matt Gibbons. His credits include Supergirl, Missing, Ghost Wars, Falling for Vermont, Supernatural, Say You’re Sorry, All Things Valentine, Cadence, A Gift Wrapped Christmas, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Yoshié Bancroft (Kate)

Matthew Clarke (Dave Voss)

Zoriah Wong (Mia Knowles)

Michael Kopsa (Sydney Bellwith)

Ken Camroux-Taylor (George Eckland)

Chad Riley (Reg)

Jocelyn Gauthier (Emily Kane)

Brandy Le (Nick’s Assistant)

David Stuart (Lead Board Member)

Kharytia Bilash (Vivian)

Moneca Delain (Rae Knowles)

Samantha Ferris (Ellen Wardstone)

Sean Millington (Field Manager)

Richard Meen (Lieutenant)

Gordon Cormier (Wise Man)

Eric Pollins (City Councilman)

Here are some more photos from the movie. Despite being filmed in July and August, they captured that Christmas feeling perfectly.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘The Mistletoe Secret’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast