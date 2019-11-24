Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Hearts’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with Holiday Hearts, starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Holiday Hearts’

Holiday Hearts premieres Saturday, November 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., Dec. 1 at 3 p.m., Dec. 2 at 11:03 p.m., Dec. 6 at 9 a.m., Dec. 12 at 9 p.m., Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., Dec. 18 at 1 p.m., Dec. 20 at 11:03 p.m., Dec. 23 at 9 a.m., and Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. While finding their Christmas spirit, will there be some romance along the way?”

‘Holiday Hearts’ Was Filmed in Canada

Holiday Hearts was filmed in Canada, according to IMDb. Locations include Vancouver.

Williams wrote about the movie on Instagram: “I HAVE SOMETHING EXCITING!! Yeee!! Tomorrow night! A whole Christmas Hallmark movie we MADE with our whole hearts for YOU to cuddle up and enjoy. It’s called a Holiday Hearts and you guys, this is a cute one. @paulcampbellofficial and I laughed so hard all through the making of this movie. Snow fell. We danced. We made a snow man doing a headstand. We decorated ALL the cookies and MAYBE our characters also kinda fell in love. Maybe! Come watch the #Christmas magic. It’s just cute. You will love it, I promise. Tell your friends and aunts and grandmas and watch with your kids and have them tell all their friends too. Kay? Saturday night. 9pm. @hallmarkmovie #moviesandmysteries if you watch it, tag #holidayhearts I’ll be live tweeting along with you. THANK YOU!!”

She shared more behind-the-scenes photos, including these:

Campbell also shared some behind-the-scenes photos.

From one of his tweets, it appears the movie was originally called The Christmas Wish.

Here is another behind-the-scenes video.

Paul Campbell shared plethora of video via Insta stories of his final day on THE CHRISTMAS WISH, which might now be known as HOLIDAY HEARTS. We'll see if new title sticks, but Lifetime has A CHRISTMAS WISH on their schedule, so title change makes sense 🎥 https://t.co/Av3NRMBhl8 pic.twitter.com/akDNmKt0re — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 5, 2019

The movie is based on a book by Barbara Ankum.

Paul Campbell sharing lots of photos from THE CHRISTMAS WISH set, filming now near Vancouver, via Instagram (https://t.co/Av3NRMBhl8), including one with author Barbara Ankum, whose book the movie is based on. pic.twitter.com/DJavuIpEDR — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 28, 2019

The Cast for ‘Holiday Hearts’

Ashley Williams stars as Peyton. Williams was born November 1978 in New York and she’s a frequent Hallmark movie star, most recently starring in Love on a Limb on Hallmark. Her other credits on TV and film include Aardvark, Girls, 6 Love Stories, The Jim Gaffigan Show (Jeannie Gaffigan), October Kiss, Bad Hurt, A Most Violent Year, Lovesick, How I Met Your Mother (Victoria), The Good Wife, Wedding Band, Christmas in the City, Sequin Raze, Royal Pains, CSI, The Mentalist, Warehouse 13 (Sally Stukowski), The Protector, Love Bites, Retired at 35, Saving Grace (Amanda Dewey), Novel Adventures (Lizzie McKenzie), Side Order of Life (Becca), Psych, Huff (Alyssa), E-Ring (Beth Wilkerson), Monk, Good Morning Miami (Dylan Messinger), and more. She’s in the Christmas in Evergreen series and starred in last year’s Northern Lights of Christmas, one of the best 2018 movies.

Paul Campbell stars as Ben. His many credits include Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Almost Heroes, Spun Out, Surprised by Love, Sun Sand & Romance, Take Two, 88 Minutes, The Big Year, Dirty Singles, and more. Last year he was on the beloved A Godwink Christmas for Hallmark.

Pictured above are Andrew Airlie, Ashley Williams, and Lisa Durupt.

Andrew Airlie starred on Reunited at Christmas.

Lisa Durupt was also on Reunited at Christmas and on Hallmark’s Chronicle Mysteries. She and her husband, Mike Lyons, own Tri-Cities Film Studio, which offers acting lessons and a taping studio in the city, TriCityNews shared.

Also starring in the movie are:

Payton Lepinski (Lily)

Jillian Fargey (Jaycee)

Adam Thomas (Jake)

Matt Hamilton (Ford)

Fred Henderson (Dr. David)

Michelle Choi-Lee (Nurse Louise)

Graeme McComb (Miles Kowski)

Adrian Petriw (Freddy)

James Rha (Dr. Mark Gates)

Ronald Patrick Thompson (Dr. Camran)

Susan St. James (Woman)

BJ Harrison (Mrs. Conway)

Benjamin Arcé (Luis Pascal)

Jasmine Lukuku (Head Server)

Natalie Von Rotsburg (Dotty)

Eddie Flake (Transport Driver)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

