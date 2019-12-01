Hallmark’s ‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, starring Luke Macfarlane, Erin Krakow, and Kimberley Sustad. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen premieres Saturday, November 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Dec. 1 at 11:03 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., Dec. 6 at 1:06 a.m., Dec. 7 at 1 p.m., Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 3:09 a.m., Dec. 15 at 7 a.m., Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., Dec. 24 at 5 a.m., and Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

The synopsis reads: “The film centers on Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, who clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.”

‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ Was Filmed in Canada

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen was filmed in Canada in July, TV Insider shared. But despite the warm and sunny days, Hallmark captures the Christmas feeling perfectly once again.

TV Insider noted that a strip mall was transformed into a winter paradise with wreaths, lights, and decorations. They even had a snow machine to give that perfect wintery feeling. Macfarlane joked that when he was sampling catering options for the movie, his goal was to finish the scene in “12 crab cakes or less.”

Maple Ridge News shared that they also make fake snow with cotton batting and might even truck in real snow from nearby hockey rinks.

Here’s a photo Krakow shared during filming.

Vancouver was home for much of the filming, City News reported. It was one of five holiday films shot in British Columbia in July. This was director David Winning’s 15th Hallmark movie. About 70 of Hallmarks more than 100 movies in 2019 were shot in Canada.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos and videos Krakow shared.

The Cast for ‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’

Erin Krakow stars as Ella. She was in Hallmark’s August movie A Summer Romance and was in last year’s Marrying Father Christmas. She’s best known for her role as Elizabeth Thornton on When Calls the Heart. Her many other credits include Army Wives, Guiding Light (Molly), Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, Good Girls Revolt, Chance at Romance, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, and much more.

Luke Macfarlane stars as Edward. Last year he starred in Hallmark’s A Shoe Addict’s Christmas. In March he was in Just Add Romance. Macfarlane’s many credits include Killjoys, Mercy Street, The Night Shift, The Birthday Wish, The Mistletoe Promise, Kinsey, Smash, Person of Interest, Over There, Supergirl, Tanner and Tanner, Brothers & Sisters, and Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, and Broadway and off-Broadway plays.

Kimberley Sustad stars as Marianne. She was just in A Godwink Christmas. Her many credits include Primeval, Spooksville, The Romeo Section, Chesapeake Shores, Travelers, Walking the Dog, All Things Valentine, Nine Lives of Christmas, Unspeakable (Caitlyn), The Twilight Zone, Travelers (Joanne Yates), and more.

Jason McKinnon stars as Brandon Williams. His credits include A Million Little Things, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, A Twist of Christmas, Every Day is Christmas, The Girl in the Bathtub, Altered Carbon, The Crossing, Travelers, Loudermilk, When Calls the Heart, How to Be an Actor (Glenn), Level Up, The Troop, Smallville, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Anna Van Hooft (Lucy Steele)

Jan Bos (Lloyd Ferris)

Ellen Kennedy (Evelyn Ferris)

Shiraine Haas (Charlotte Palmer)

Keon Boateng (Thomas Palmer)

Deborah Ramsay (Vivienne Laurent)

Ron Chartier (Jacques Laurent)

Matt Mazur (John)

Anesha Bailey (Margaret)

Emma Pedersen (Sophia)

Michelle Brezinski (Mrs. Hoffman)

Gerry Dai (Barista)

Janet Glassford (Vendor)

Gary Peterman (Stanley Green)

Amber Taylor (Little Girl)

Bill Chandler (Santa)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘Over the Moon in Love’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos