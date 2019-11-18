Hallmark’s ‘Write Before Christmas’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast & Dog

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Write Before Christmas, starring Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Write Before Christmas premieres Sunday, November 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores air on November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., Nov. 28 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., Dec. 6 at 4 p.m., Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., Dec. 19 at 4 p.m., Dec. 25 at 12:30 a.m., and Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “The movie centers around a recently single Jessica who sends Christmas cards to people who have impacted her life — the aunt who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a popstar who was part of the soundtrack of her life, the music teacher who inspired her, and the best friend who always tells the truth.”

‘Write Before Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

Write Before Christmas was filmed in Canada, including in the Vancouver region, Northwest Signal shared.

Here are more fun photos.

Meet the Dog Who Stars in ‘Write Before Christmas’

You might notice that an adorable dog is starring in the movie. The pup’s real-life name is Dexter and he was a big delight to the cast. He plays Dixen.

Grant Show said he was in almost every scene with Dexter and it was fabulous. “He seems to really care,” he said in Hallmark’s On Location video.

Lolita Davidovich said Dexter was about as resilient, sweet, adorable and funny “as you can get.” “I want to take him home,” she added.

Meet The Cast for ‘Write Before Christmas’

Torrey DeVitto stars as Jessica. Her many previous credits include Chicago Med (Natalie Manning), Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Pretty Little Liars (Melissa Hastings), Best Christmas Party Ever, Major Crimes, Stalker, CSI, Army Wives (Maggie Hall), The Vampire Diaries (Dr. Meredith Fell), One Tree Hill (Carrie), Beautiful People (Karen), Drake & Josh, Scrubs, Starcrossed, and more.

Check out her podcast interview with Hallmark’s Bubbly Sesh here.

Chad Michael Murray stars as Luke. Last year he was in Hallmark’s Road to Christmas. He also starred with Torrey DeVitto on One Tree Hill, where he played Lucas. His other credits include Riverdale (Edgar Evernever), Star (Xander), Sun Records (Sam), Agent Carter (Jack), Texas Rising (Mirabeau), Scream Queens, Left Behind, Chosen (Jacob), A Madea Christmas, Southland, Scruples, Lies in Plain Sight, Freaky Friday, Dawson’s Creek (Charlie Todd), Gilmore Girls (Tristin Dugray), and more.

Grant Show stars as Tom. He’s also starred on Dynasty, Devious Maids, The Family, Satisfaction, Criminal Minds, CSI, Big Love, Private Practice, Accidentally on Purpose, Swingtown, Point Pleasant, Strong Medicine, Melrose Place, True Blue, Ryan’s Hope, and more.

Lolita Davidovich stars as Lila. She was in Hallmark’s Once Upon a Christmas Miracle last year, Paris Wine & Romance in May, and in this year’s Good Witch: Curse from a Rose. Her many other credits include How to Get Away with Murder (Sandrine Castillo), Law & Order True Crime (Kitty Menendez), Shades of Blue (Linda), True Detective, Blood & Oil, Good God, Bunheads, ZOS, Quarterlife, The L Word, The Guardian, The Agency, and much, much more.

Drew Seeley stars as Jax. His many previous credits include Union Bound, A Christmas for the Books, A Friend’s Obsession, Shooter, Do Over, Chalk It Up, The Flip Side, Non-Stop, Pitch Perfect, Glory Daze (Jason), I Kissed a Vampire, The Closer, Guiding Light (Andrew), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Madison Smith (Carter)

Lanie McAuley (Angie)

Geoff Gustafson (Todd)

Kimberley Shoniker (Mimi)

David Quinlan (John)

Theresa Wong (Ruth)

Max Archibald (Joshua)

Jay Hindle (Wes)

Paula Giroday (Leslie)

Stephen Lobo (Primo)

Amara Kremblewski (Bride)

Sei Campbell (Groom)

Calix Fraser (Billy)

Vera Ann Frederickson (Daisy)

Garfield Wilson (Perry)

Johnny Ghorbani (Tim)

Angus Stewart (Music Director)

Ben Afful (Bouncer)

Joe Costa (Old Vendor)

Kwasi Thomas (D.J.)

Carlo Fortin (Joey)

Nikki Chohan (Waitress)

Harry Han (Waiter)

Brett Armstrong (Stunt Coordinator)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

