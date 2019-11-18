Is Hannah Brown Dancing With the Stars’ Underdog?

Hannah Brown has not experienced the smoothest of rides to DWTS‘ semifinals. The former Bachlorette came in as one of the unknown variables this season. Since her first appearance, Brown managed some impressive scores to match her consistent dance routines. As the finals approach, it’s understandable to consider her the underdog, but there are plenty of reasons why she could be considered a favorite instead.

It’s Been a Difficult Experience for Brown

The reality star began her road to the mirrorball trophy with mixed emotions. “I came into this experience a little broken and confused—more than I’ve shared. Everyday has brought its challenges with my past, my fears, and the comfortableness of opening myself up again to be judged on something VERY scary like learning a new skill to perform each week,” she wrote on Instagram. It was personal admission that came after one of her most difficult rounds. After criticism from the judges, especially Carrie Ann Inaba, about the lack of connection and vulnerability, Brown addressed the perceptions. “I am giving this my all. It’s my focus and passion right now. But each week I fall flat. I’ve gotten to the point of being so anxious before I perform that I can’t completely enjoy it like I wish and know I could,” Brown wrote in the same message.

Fans Questioned How Judges Treated the Former Reality Star

One thing that Brown has in her favor is a strong fan base. Bachelors and Bachelorettes who have stepped onto the dance floors have often carried their fans along for the competition. In addition to their personal fans, the shows that brought them to public spotlight have their own loyal followings that keep up with every move of popular contestants. It’s no surprise that those loyal viewers have showed up to help Brown survive some arguably low scores.

After some weeks of the show, they’ve hit social media with numerous complaints about Brown’s scores. While Sean Spicer stayed in the competition, he drew much of their ire. Sometimes viewers saw the two competitors closer in the scoring than many would have liked. Another competitor that caught the attention of Bachelorette fans was singer Ally Brooke. Some viewers even accused judges of inflating Brooke’s scores while punishing Brown each week. It’s a claim that the show has never addressed. Still, fans votes have settle up any differences to help Brown stay out of danger.

Others Who Might Be Better Candidates for the Underdog Title

Two other contenders for the trophy seem to fit the underdog tag better than the former Bachelorette. Lauren Alaina is a young singer still building a community of supporter among country music fans. Though she has the support of last season’s winner, radio host Bobby Bones, she needs to reach out to more viewers to stay a factor in this competition. Bones support may also be a problem for Alaina as some fans remember the outrage surrounding his win. Even having his name mentioned as a supporter can lead some to vote against her.

The other great candidate for the underdog title is Kel Mitchell. He came into the season with little known about his formal dancing skills. Many only knew the actor from his time on popular series for teenagers years ago. While he came out with some worthy attempts at a high score, landing in the bottom two almost cost him a place in the competition. Recent weeks have seen him put in performances that show not only growth, but added ability to match up with the top contestants. A bad score could mixed with a smaller fan base to cut his run short before grabbing that important win.