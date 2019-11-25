Harry Morton’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Harry Morton Net Worth: $300 Million

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco chain and heir to the Hard Rock Cafe fortune, was a very wealthy man at the time of his death. He was the son of an even wealthier man, Peter Morton.

Harry, who once dated Lindsay Lohan and was linked to other Hollywood stars, was found dead at a home he owned in the Los Angeles area on November 24, 2019. He was only 38 years old. He died a very rich man, and, without a wife and children, no obvious heirs outside his birth family.

The cause of death is not yet clear. The Beverly Hills Police Department said that foul play is not suspected, according to Fox News.

Harry Morton was a millionaire many times over. The Richest estimates his net worth was around $300 million. He poured some of that wealth into the Pink Taco restaurant chain that he founded in Los Angeles.

1. Morton Founded the Pink Taco Restaurant Chain & Once Owned the Viper Room

According to Entertainment Tonight, Pink Taco has locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas. Morton started the Pink Taco chain when he was only 18 years old.

Morton used to own one of Los Angeles’s most infamous establishments: the famous Viper Room nightclub where River Phoenix died.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco,” the Pink Taco chain said in a statement, according to CBS Los Angeles. “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Pink Taco website describes it as having an “uncomplicated and innovative approach we think local, choose the best farm-fresh ingredients, and make it all from scratch. We all have a variety of food moods, so our playfully presented menu provides. From light to decadent – never trendy, but constantly inspired – at Pink Taco it is all delicious and memorable.”

2. Morton Lived a Glamorous Life That Saw Him Linked to Many Hollywood Starlets Throughout the Years

Morton dated Lindsay Lohan around 2005 for a couple of months, ending up in tabloid headlines. “Best friends. Best life,” Lohan captioned an Instagram tribute to Morton that showed him with her. TMZ reports that they dated for only about three months, however.

He also dated Paris Hilton and Britney Spears through the years, according to ET. TMZ reports that Morton never married. He also dated Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Hayden Panettiere.

3. Morton’s Father Peter Built the Hard Rock Cafe Fortune After Seeing a Market Opportunity in Los Angeles

Morton was born in Chadderton, United Kingdom. He is the son of Peter Morton, who founded the Hard Rock Café. According to the Richest, his grandfather was also a famous restaurateur named Arnie Morton. He founded Morton’s Restaurant Group. Peter Morton has a net worth of around $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Arnie Morton, from Chicago, was tied to Hugh Hefner, developed Playboy Clubs, and then founded the Morton Steakhouse Chain, which he sold in 1987 for $13 million. The site reports that Peter Morton’s wealth grew so great that he once held the record for Peter LA’s most expensive home purchase – $110 million for a beach house in Malibu.

Morton’s family owns The Ivy and Morton’s, which are two of LA’s most prestigious restaurants. According to the Guardian, Peter Morton got his start in London with a hotel and catering degree from the University of Denver. The year was 1971.

“I was passing through London, and I noticed there wasn’t any American food,” Peter told the Guardian. He decided to start the first Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly. “This was before McDonald’s or Burger King had arrived,” Morton told Guardian. “Market vacuum. It’s the same with any business. Cement. Anything.” His family had been in the restaurant industry for 80 years with roots in Chicago, the publication reports.

Guardian described one Oscars’ bash at Morton’s by reporting that “every major movie star, director, and producer will be there, with a sprinkling of icons from the worlds of music, sport and politics. It is the only party where Robert De Niro has a drink with Rupert Murdoch, where Bono can gets the chance to toast Spielberg, and Julia Roberts comes within air-kissing distance of Bill Clinton.”

According to TMZ, Harry Morton’s mother was Paulene Stone. His parents are divorced. The Guardian calls Stone a “socialite and Sixties model.” His half-sister, described by TMZ as “model/bounty hunter” Domino Harvey died of a drug overdose in 2005.

The University of Denver wrote of Peter Morton’s bio: “Morton has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hard Rock America. He also opened Morton’s Restaurant in Los Angeles, California in 1979. Morton’s is still known as one of the most exclusive restaurants in LA.”

4. Morton Purchased Elvis Presley’s Former Mansion in Beverly Hills

TMZ reports that Harry recently bought Elvis Presley’s former estate in Los Angeles, but that’s not the house where he died.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Harry purchased the estate for more than $25 million. The Los Angeles Times describes it as a 5,367-square-foot house that “is on a cul-de-sac in Trousdale Estates and has an attached guesthouse, a four-car motor court and a swimming pool.”

It was once owned by Elvis and his wife Priscilla. The Times reports that Harry Morton was also an investor in Beacher’s Madhouse.

5. Morton Was Discovered Unresponsive by His Younger Brother, Reports Say

Entertainment Tonight is reporting, through sources, that Morton was discovered by his younger brother, Matthew.

According to TMZ, he was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Morton was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. Saturday, and a coroner’s spokesperson said of the cause of death: “The autopsy and report are incomplete at this time, and will probably be completed in a couple of days.”

