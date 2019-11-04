Heather McComb, James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Van Der Beek may have risen to fame with his work on Dawson’s Creek, but these days, he’s turning heads with his dance moves on Dancing With the Stars.

And as the 42-year-old actor takes to the stage each week, fans are growing increasingly curious about his personal life. Van Der Beek has been married twice, first to Heather McComb from 2003 to 2010, and now to Kimberly Brook.

What do we know about Van Der Beek’s ex-wife?

Read on.

1. Heather Was Married to James From 2003 Until 2010

From 2003 to 2010, Heather was married to James Van Der Beek. The two called it quits in April 2009, and Van Der Beek filed for divorce in the fall of that year.

Despite their separation, there was no bad blood between the two. Van Der Beek’s reps shared with People, “It was totally amicable and they remain good friends.”

The couple became engaged in early 2003. They married over the fourth of July weekend, 2003, in Malibu. Their wedding was attended by Van Der Beek’s co-stars Michelle Williams, Busy Phillips, and Soleil Moon Frye.

2. Heather Is an Actress Who Got Her Start on the TV Show ‘The Outsiders’

Heather has an impressive 87 credits on her IMDB.

She got her start in the 1990 TV series The Outsiders, playing the role of Scout. In 1996, she became the first actress to play X-Men character Jubilee on screen in the television movie Generation X.

Fans may also recognize McComb as playing teenager Laura Benton, a love interest for Zach Morris, on the hit series Saved by the Bell. Her other credits include All the Real Girls, 2012: Supernova, Girl Followed, and The Joyriders, among others.

3. Heather Has a Yorkie Puppy Named Finn

Head to Instagram and you’ll catch a handful of photos of Heather hanging out with her adorable Yorkie, Finn.

Other pictures show some model snaps of the actress.

McComb was born and raised in New Jersey. Her older sister, Jennifer McComb, is an actress as well.

4. Heather Has Several Film Projects Coming Out Later This Year & in 2020

According to McComb’s IMDB, the actress has a number of projects coming out this year and next year, including Never See Her Again and Forgotten Abduction. This year has been busy for the actress– she played Marilyn in an episode of The Rookie, and Nancy in the television series Dating to Kill.

In 2015, McComb ventured into producing with the film Battle Scars.

In 2009, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film for her work in Chasing the Green. In 1993, she was nominated for Best Young Actress Co-STarring in a Motion Picture for the film Stay Tuned.

5. James Remarried Shortly After His Divorce From Heather Was Finalized

James’ divorce from McComb was finalized in spring 2010. In August, he married wife Kimberly Brook in Israel. Together, the couple has five children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn.

On October 7, news surfaced that the couple is expecting their sixth child together.

Van Der Beek shared the news in an announcement on Instagram, writing, “Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep.”

He had revealed the excitement in a segment for Dancing With the Stars earlier, by letting cameras into the couple’s first ultrasound appointment.

