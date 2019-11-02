Heather Scott Now: Where is David Temple’s Second Wife Today?

Heather Scott Temple, David Temple’s second wife, stood by her husband’s side after he was sentenced to life in prison in the murder of his first wife, Belinda Temple. Now, after David Temple was convicted of murder for a second time, the couple is going through a divorce.

David Temple and Heather Scott met when they were both working at Alief Hastings High School. She was a teacher, and he was a coach. Their relationship started with text messages and progressed to a weekend together, according a court decision filed in his case in 2013.

She testified at his trial in 2007 and at his retrial in 2019. At his 2019 trial, she said she started sending flirtatious messages to both Temple and another married man at the school. She said she was ashamed of the affair, which started in the fall of 1998, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Heather Scott Temple Filed for Divorce from David Temple in July 2019

Heather Scott filed for divorce from David Temple in July 2019, in the midst of his murder retrial in the death of his first wife, Belinda Temple, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scott was a teacher at Alief Hastings High School, where David Temple was a football coach. Their affair began with flirtatious text messages in the fall of 1998, when Temple was married. Heather Scott and David Temple were colleagues. She testified at her estranged husband’s trial, saying she was texting Temple and another married colleague.

“It was just bad choices on my part,” she said, according to the newspaper.

On January 5, 1999, she told Temple they should stop seeing each other. Three days later, he said “I think I’m falling in love with you,” and she said she was feeling the same way. Three days after that, Belinda Temple was murdered.

Her attorneys issued a statement confirming the divorce proceedings and asking that the media respect her privacy, according to KHOU 11.

“We are aware that her divorce filing is contemporaneous with the David Temple trial; however, we simply ask the media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

Marital privilege applies in court proceedings even after a couple is divorced, the news station reported. However, that privilege does not cover the time period before a couple was married.

“There’s a marital privilege like there’s an attorney-client or priest-penitent privilege,” said Gerald Treece told KHOU 11. “The privilege survives a divorce.”

David Temple told his family about his affair immediately after the murder. He asked about her repeatedly, and told a mutual friend and colleague to tell Heather he was “sorry for putting her through this,” according to a court decision filed in 2013. They were married in 2001.

Police questioned her immediately after the murder, and asked her about the days leading up to Belinda Temple’s death, according to a court decision filed in 2010.

Heather initially told police investigators that, on January 5, 1999, she informed appellant she did not want their ‘relationship to continue the way it had been,’ ” the court documents said. In her second police statement, Heather stated that, on January 8, 1999, appellant told her, ‘I have totally fallen in love with you.’ Furthermore, before a grand jury in 1999, Heather testified that appellant told her he was falling in love with her, and she replied, ‘I feel the same way․’ At trial, Heather testified that the police interviewers were extremely abrasive and coerced her to add this information to her second statement and phrased it in their own words. She explained that when appellant told her that he loved her, it was playfully and “not an I-love-you-ah-ha-big moment.” Appellant testified that he never told Heather he loved her. Detective Tracy Shipley drafted Heather’s second police statement. Detective Shipley agreed that Heather did not want to sign the statement because it included that appellant had stated he loved her, but that she ‘eventually got [Heather] to sign it.’ However, Detective Shipley denied that Heather signed ‘something she didn’t want to sign.’ Additionally, Heather testified that for appellant to use the phrase ‘I love you’ would be significant.

Heather Scott Is ‘Doing Good Today,’ Her Attorney Said of her 2019 Testimony

Heather Scott Temple testified at the murder trial of her husband, David Temple, in July 2019, just one week after she filed for divorce. Scott took the stand to talk about their affair and the “inappropriate” texts and emails she sent, knowing that Temple was married. Her divorce attorney, Kathy Adibe, told ABC 13 that her client was “doing good” and testifying.

“It has been a long process but she’s holding her head up, she’s testifying now, she’s doing good today,” she said.

Scott also testified at Temple’s trial in 2007. She said, through tears, they had never discussed the murder, according to the Lufkin Daily News. She said she was ashamed of her affair with Temple.

“I’m an insecure person,” Scott said. “I liked inappropriate flattery at that time in my life.”

