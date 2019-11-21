Homeland Security Raid? Duggars Deny Investigation

Reports out of Arkansas that Homeland Security conducted a raid of the Duggars’ home are not true, and the brood is denying that any of its members are under investigation. However, Homeland Security has confirmed that the agency is involved in an investigation that is linked to a car dealership where Josh Duggar works, TMZ is reporting.

KNWA-TV reported that a Homeland Security spokesperson had confirmed on November 20, 2019 that the “agency was in Arkansas for a federal criminal investigation.” However, the station now says Homeland Security was not at a residence as it had previously reported. Instead, the agency was “at a business associated with Josh Duggar,” according to KNWA. The business is located at the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas.

Homeland Security told the television station that it couldn’t speak about any individuals by name and said there was an “ongoing federal criminal investigation.” Heavy has reached out to Homeland Security for additional details.

It’s not clear, though, whether the investigation has anything to do with Josh Duggar or whether he or any members of the Duggar family are the targets of it. But the 19 Kids and Counting family denied that any members of its family were under investigation. However, the family did add the caveat “to the best of our knowledge.” The Duggars adamantly denied that their home was raided, though.

The Duggar family released a statement on November 20, 2019 on their website, writing:

We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind. Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Duggar Family Has Been Acting Normal on Social Media Since a Blind Item Sent Social Media Speculation Soaring

The Duggar family has been posting up a storm on Instagram, showing normal activities. “Getting back into the swing of things today. While my children are busy with each of their school assignments, Gideon and I are going for a ride! Being a mom and grandma is one of my greatest joys💞 Next up is everyone’s favorite part of the school day: Lunch! 😄 Happy Monday!” read a recent post on the family’s Instagram page.

The flurry of speculation on social media began to rage after a blind item appeared on a blog on November 18, 2019. The blog referred to a reality television family and referenced a raid or target letter. At first, speculation centered around the FBI. However, the FBI then denied it was investigating any of the Duggars.

Radar Online reached out to the FBI and subsequently reported that the FBI said “they did not respond to a Duggar family member’s home or business over the weekend.”

“We were not involved in any kind of law enforcement action,” an unidentified FBI agent told the publication. “I can confirm we were not there.”

That’s when the rumors shifted to a different federal agency: Homeland Security. KNWA is now reporting that the business in question is Wholesale Motorcars in Springdale, Arkansas and that Josh Duggar is not the property owner but is listed as a point of contact. The agency wouldn’t confirm whether Homeland Security’s presence there was technically a raid or something else.

According to TMZ, Josh Duggar is currently fighting “a lawsuit filed against him for real estate fraud.” He’s had a series of well-publicized troubles over the years, including accusations he molested underage girls, including some of his sisters.

READ NEXT: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2019: Is It Happening?