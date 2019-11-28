Is HomeTown Buffet Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

HomeTown Buffet is a restaurant chains that seems like it’s always open. As such, there are many patrons who are curious as to whether its open on Thanksgiving 2019. Is it closed? Does HomeTown Buffet have any special Thanksgiving offers?

Yes, most HomeTown Buffet locations are open on Thanksgiving 2019. However, the restaurant hours appear to vary by location and restaurant at times, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before going. You can check with your nearest location directly by going to the HomeTown Buffet website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location.

HomeTown Buffet Is Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019

HomeTown Buffet is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The restaurant doesn’t have any holiday offers, but it does have a number of discounts for members and military veterans.

“As a small token of our appreciation, we proudly offer a 15% daily military discount to all active duty, reserve or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID,” the website states. “In addition, on Military Monday, we proudly acknowledge all current and former military personnel by providing the service member and up to three other family members with a special discount. All you have to do is show proof of service – from a valid ID to a VA card to a photo of you in your uniform – and you can enjoy a discounted meal with your family.”

They Are Open All Major Holidays Including Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

HomeTown Buffet is part of Ovation Brands, which is a subsidiary of Food Management Partners, Inc. and is the operator of a number of American national buffet chain restaurants. It was founded by Roe Hatlen and C. Dennis Scott on October 19, 1983, along with Dermot Rowland and Doron Jensen. The latter two left the company in 1986 to start Homestyle Buffet in Florida.

HomeTown Buffet started off as Old Country Buffet in the 1980s. At its height, there were more than 350 Old Country Buffet locations throughout the midwest. Anthony Wedo, the CEO of Old Country Buffet’s parent company, Buffets Inc, appeared the CBS series Undercover Boss in 2013 in an effort to reinvigorate the brand after it fell on hard times. Unfortunately, the national spotlight did little to quell their issues, and the franchise continued to close up shops.