Is HomeTown Buffet Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

HomeTown Buffet is a restaurant chains that seems like it’s always open. As such, there are many patrons who are curious as to whether its open on Thanksgiving 2019. Is it closed? Does HomeTown Buffet have any special Thanksgiving offers?
Yes, most HomeTown Buffet locations are open on Thanksgiving 2019. However, the restaurant hours appear to vary by location and restaurant at times, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before going. You can check with your nearest location directly by going to the HomeTown Buffet website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location.
HomeTown Buffet Is Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019
HomeTown Buffet is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The restaurant doesn’t have any holiday offers, but it does have a number of discounts for members and military veterans.
“As a small token of our appreciation, we proudly offer a 15% daily military discount to all active duty, reserve or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID,” the website states. “In addition, on Military Monday, we proudly acknowledge all current and former military personnel by providing the service member and up to three other family members with a special discount. All you have to do is show proof of service – from a valid ID to a VA card to a photo of you in your uniform – and you can enjoy a discounted meal with your family.”
They Are Open All Major Holidays Including Christmas Eve & Christmas Day