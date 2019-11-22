When Will ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Season 6 Return?

Tonight is the midseason finale of How to Get Away with Murder on ABC, and fans are already wondering when they can expect their next dose of the show.

The series will be going on hiatus after tonight, but it will return on April 2, 2020. The series will then resume its normal time slot of 10 p.m. EST on Thursdays. TV Line reports that NBC plans to change up its time slots for the holidays, and that Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will have a crossover event in the 8 and 9 p.m. time slots on January 23. This means that Million Little Things will be bumped to the 10 p.m. EST slot for a brief time, which previously belonged to How to Get Away with Murder.

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Season 6 Returns on April 2, 2020

The title of tonight’s episode is “Are You the Mole?”, and the synopsis for the episode reads, “On the eve of graduation, Oliver gifts Connor, Michaela and Asher something unexpected. At the dean’s cocktail party, Annalise learns disturbing news. Later, Michaela receives a surprise phone call, and the FBI informant is finally revealed.”

ABC recently announced that season six would be its last. “Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk, and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated, and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

The Show’s Thursday Time Slot Will Be Filled by ‘Million Little Things’

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do, as it did here,” Nowalk continued. “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.”

“I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers, and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans,” she concluded. “The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Will Conclude After Season 6

Matt McGorry, who plays Asher, told People Magazine that fans should expect numerous twists and turns during the midseason finale. “It feels like the walls are closing in on everyone,” he teased. “We’re really seeing a heightening of that tension and obviously, the effect that that has on all different characters, including Asher. The combination of being in the last season and seeing the walls closing in, we know that things are going to really continue to escalate.”

“Their ability to get away with the things that they’ve done is threaded together by a very worn and tenuous sweater of lies,” McGorry added. “Asher is very committed to figuring out who the mole is.”