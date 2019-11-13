How to Watch the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet Live Stream Online

The 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards are airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday (Nov. 13), with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton hosting the festivities. But before all your favorite country music artists take the stage, they will be walking the red carpet to show off their boots, belt buckles, and best dresses.

Here’s how to watch the red carpet live stream online.

For this year’s awards, there are actually a couple of different options for the red carpet. The Tennessean, a Nashville-based Gannett newspaper, will be broadcasting live from the red carpet.

Entertainment Tonight will also be live streaming their red carpet coverage. Viewers can watch on ET’s desktop site or they can download the ET Live mobile app. ET Live is also available on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV devices.

Finally, On The Red Carpet will also be streaming live from the CMAs for the very first time, hosted by KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and WABC entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon.

The red carpet starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 pm. PT, with the award show kicking off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Performers include Underwood, Parton, and McEntire, plus Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Maddie & Tae, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban. Morris also leads all nominees with six, and Kris Kristofferson will be awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

