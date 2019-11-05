Sorry, Black-ish fans. Your regularly scheduled hilarity with the Johnson family was preempted this week. Why? Because it was time for one of the annual live musicals, this one a live-action/animation hybrid version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, starring Auli’i Cravalho as the title character.

The musical aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ABC Tuesday (Nov. 5), preempting its regular Tuesday lineup of comedies. Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and John Stamos also took the stage alongside Cravalho in what was a delightful rendition of the 1989 hit movie.

As for Black-ish, when we last saw the Johnsons in season six, it was for a Halloween episode titled “Everybody Blames Raymond,” in which the family could not come to an agreement about their group costume. The only thing they could agree on was that Jack’s (Miles Brown) new friend Raymond (Aiden Lewandowski) had to go.

On the next new episode, titled “Daughters for Dummies,” which airs Tuesday, Nov. 12, Dre (Anthony Anderson) realizes his relationship with Diane (Marsai Martin) has been distance, so he plans some daddy-daughter bonding time. But it backfires on him when he realizes the interest is one-sided. Meanwhile, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) has to cover for Junior (Marcus Scribner) at his ChoreBoar gig.

Earlier this season, Black-ish staged a Girlfriends reunion between Ross and her co-stars from the UPN sitcom that aired from 2000-2008. Seeing Ross back together with Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones was a real treat for fans, something that will be hard for the show to top.

VideoVideo related to is ‘black-ish’ on tv tonight? when is the next episode? 2019-11-05T17:00:50-05:00

But if any show can do it, Black-ish can. The sitcom is unafraid to tackle serious issues with levity and wit, so we’re always eager to see what else it has up its sleeves.

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Alvina Stewart, Anthony Anderson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know