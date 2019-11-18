Is Dante in ‘The Walking Dead’ Comics?

Is Dante, one of the newer characters on The Walking Dead, in the comics? Yes, he is, but he’s very different from his character on AMC. Read on to learn more about his character in the comics.

This post has major spoilers for Season 10 Episode 7, “Open Your Eyes,” including the ending. It also has spoilers for the comics.

Dante’s in the Comics, But He’s Very Different

In the show, Dante was a field medic in the military who served in Iraq. He told Siddiq that he lost his squad in Fallujah and came back with severe PTSD and was a huge mess for a long time because of what happened.

He’s highly valued in the community, already becoming an important foundation as Siddiq suffers from PTSD. He’s also a very debated character in the show. After what happened at the end of Episode 7, “Open Your Eyes,” he may be very different from what viewers thought he was. But that debate is still open.

Unfortunately, reading about his background in the comics isn’t going to help viewers determine what makes him tick on the show. He’s a very different character in the comics, practically just sharing a name and nothing else.

According to The Walking Dead Wiki, Dante is a crude-but-hard-working member of Hilltop who is very loyal but sometimes overconfident. He’s one of Maggie’s right-hand people and one of her closest advisors.

The comics don’t reveal much about Dante’s background. He’s first shown in the Hilltop community, leading a search party for Maggie to find Ken, who was missing. In fact, one of Dante’s central points in the comics is that he develops feelings for Maggie after Glenn’s death. He is also one of the first to encounter talking walkers (one of the first signs of the Whisperers.)

Dante was taken hostage by the Whisperers and was one of the hostages returned to Maggie in exchange for Lydia. He later went with Rick to look for Carl, who had gone after Lydia. Dante always had feelings for Maggie, but Maggie was always conflicted because she never felt like she could move on from Glenn.

As you can see, Dante’s history in the comics really don’t offer us much in terms of interpreting the character Dante in the TV series. They seem to only share a name and not much else. Maggie is gone from the TV series (although she may return at some point), so the storylines between Dante and Maggie, if they happen sometime in the future, will likely have to be done with a different character and Maggie.

Dante’s background in the comics is also completely different from the TV series. Since both Rick and Carl are gone from the TV series (and Carl is never coming back since his character died), it’s not surprising that the show has diverted from the comics with other characters too. The show is now on a very different path.

