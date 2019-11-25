Is KUWTK on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 11/24/2019

For those wondering if Keeping Up With the Kardashians is on TV tonight, unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next week for a new episode. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is playing in its place on the E! network.

Season 17 of KUWTK is in full swing and the next episode is episode 10. The episode is titled “Gifted” and the plot description reads, “When Tristan starts showering Khloe with gifts, she worries his grand gestures are an effort to win her back; after Kim and Kourtney learn that people are being sickened by toxic waste in a nearby community, they vow to help.” In a clip from the episode, Scott Disick tells Khloe that a ring Tristan Thompson has gotten her looks “like an engagement ring”.

Read on for more news about the show and the ever-famous Kardashian-Jenner crew.

Kourtney Kardashian Quit “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

There have been several occasions on the show where Kourtney Kardashian has not wanted to break away from her kids to participate in events, shoots or gigs going on. During one family photoshoot, Kourtney said, “If I had enough money, I wouldn’t work. I wouldn’t do the show. I would be a full-time mom. That’s what I want to do. The guilt that I carry every day from not being at home when they get from school, not doing homework — my kids suffer.”

She also cried to her family saying, “You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. What’s natural to me is being a mother. I’m not here looking for another job.”

On another occasion, Kardashian also got into a fight with sister Kim, who called her the “least interesting to look at”. The eldest Kardashian sister recently turned 40 years old and she continues to raise her three children, co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

After speculation that Kardashian would be leaving the show, she went on to confirm her quitting KUWTK to Entertainment Tonight. Kardashian revealed, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloe then said, “We love Kourtney and we’ll miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do. I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back. They all come back.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s Mom Doesn’t Understand Why KUWTK Is Such a Success

Even though KUWTK is such a huge hit, Caitlyn Jenner’s mother Esther told The Daily Mail she doesn’t understand why it’s such a hit. Esther went on to say, “I wasn’t fond of that program. There was no plot, and why it was such a hit I’ll never know, and I guess it still is.” She also said that she didn’t like how Caitlyn was portrayed on the show when she was still married to Kris Jenner.

READ NEXT: AMAs 2019 Time & What Channel the American Music Awards Is On TV