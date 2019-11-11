Is Sam’s Club Open or Closed on Veterans Day 2019?

Veterans Day is here. Because it is a federal holiday, some are curious as to whether certain businesses and stores will be closed. Is Sam’s Club closed on Veterans Day? Are the hours of operation different because of the holiday?

Fortunately, for those who need to do some last minute shopping or get a head start on the week, Sam’s Club is open. It will remain open during regular business hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Read on for a full rundown of the days that Sam’s Club will be closed, and what holidays they align with.

Sam’s Club Will Be Open During Regular Business Hours on Veterans Day

New Year’s Day: closed

Easter: closed

Memorial Day: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (all members)

Fourth of July: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (all members)

Labor Day: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (all members)

Thanksgiving: closed

Christmas: closed

Thanksgiving and Christmas will also affect the upcoming holiday hours for select days. All Sam’s Club locations except North Dakota will adjust their hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. between November 20-23. North Dakota locations will have similar hours. Despite these designated times, we always recommend calling ahead or checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip.

Those who want to get some additional shopping done can also go on Costco. Locations nationwide will be open for business during standard hours. Costco warehouses are generally closed on these holidays:

Costco Will Be Also Be Open on Veterans Day 2019

New Year’s Day

Easter

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

On its website, Costco further explains: “What are the holiday closures for Costco Business Centers? Costco Business Centers observe the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day.”

“On these holidays, Costco Business Centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day,” Costco explains. “Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, delivery of your order may be delayed. In that case, you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order.”

Costco has a store location page on its website.

Veterans Day History

Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It was introduced as such by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919, but it was renamed in 1954. It is distinct from Memorial Day, which is a United States public holiday that is celebrated in May. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all United States military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who have died while engaged in military service.

There is another military holiday, Armed Forces Day, which is a United States remembrance that also occurs in May. Armed Forces Day specifically honors those who are currently serving in the U.S. military. On Veterans Day, non-essential federal government offices are closed. There is no mail is delivered, and all federal workers are paid for the holiday. Any federal workers who are required to work on the holiday will receive holiday pay for that day in addition to their wages.