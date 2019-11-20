VideoVideo related to jade cline’s mother & father head to jail over drug charges 2019-11-19T19:00:53-05:00

On the November 5 episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade received a shocking call from her mother, who asked her to bail her out of jail in Marion County, Indiana. While Jade’s mom, Christy Smith, didn’t specify the reason behind the arrest, she said that she needed $500 to be released.

In the clip above, you can see Jade react to the news. “What the f***, you’re in jail?” When Jade’s mother asks to be bailed out, Jade says that she doesn’t have that kind of money right now. “I’m gonna have to come up with the money somehow because I don’t have it.” Although Jade says she’ll find a way to get her mom out, she clearly seems frustrated. Her mother, however, pleads for help.

What do we know about her parents’ arrest? Read on.

Smith Was Arrested on May 10

Smith was arrested on May 10, and charged with five counts of possession, including possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Michael Smith, Smith’s husband, was also arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession.

Speaking to People in June, Jade confirmed her parents had been incarcerated. “In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated,” Cline said. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” she said. “My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old.”

Cline added, “I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean.”

The Charges Were Dismissed in August

An Affidavit obtained by Radar Online revealed that a police officer was asked to investigate a possible overdose on Thursday, May 9. The officer then checked the couple’s vehicle to find drug paraphernalia.

In August, according to public court records, all charges against the couple were dismissed. While inspecting the vehicles, one of the officers found Christine’s wallet, where the meth was found. The two were subsequently arrested and transported to Marion County lockup.

Radar Online reports that Christy said she was homeless and made $200 a week. She was then appointed a public defender.

Jade has had a rough year, and her troubles don’t end there. In October, an episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Jade threatening to call 9-1-1 on ex and baby-daddy Sean Astin. In a clip from the episode, Jade says, “I’m calling the f–king cops. He stole my gun. He took it out of my shit, because my gun was in my shit.”

When she finally gets in touch with a police dispatcher, Jade says, “I’m having an issue with my baby’s father, I left him because I think he’s on drugs really bad and is harboring himself in the house with my gun and will not let me in my own home.”

What else will this year have in store for Jade? And what else does she have to say about her parents serving time?

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Teen Mom 2 airing tonight on MTV at 8pm ET/PT.

